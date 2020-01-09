Deepika Padukone’s outfits are every bit glamorous & OTT as she sheds Malti's skin for promotions of Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone ‘s promotional looks for Chhapaak which is based on an acid attack survivor is all things glamorous, experimental and OTT. Check them all

The Mastani of Bollywood, has currently been on a roll as she has been out and about promoting her new film, Chhapaak. In the movie, Ms Padukone has not only fulfilled the role of an actor but has also turned producer for the first time. The movie is based on an acid attack survivor named Malti who fights all the battle that came her way. While the film throws light on the social issues of the society, the actress shed Malti’s skin and walked down the glamorous road for the promotions of her new movie. Her promotional wardrobe was all things glamorous, experimental and OTT with eye-catching embellished jeans to stunning sequin sarees. So, let’s have a look at all her impeccable ensembles.

Ms Padukone kickstarted the promotions of the movie with a head to toe black ensemble. For the day out, she kept it classic in a stunning bodycon dress by Emilia Wickstead that showed off her gorgeous curves. She styled it with a pair of statement strappy heels by Giuseppe Zanotti. Bold smokey eyes, long diamond danglers and side-parted wet hair completed the look. We must say, it was a solid one!

Next, she made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a custom-made Anamika Khanna creation. The look featured an all-floral ensemble with flared pants, sleeveless vest and a long cape jacket. We thought the attire did not do justice to her rather elegant style.

We then saw her in a similar cape ensemble by Sabyasachi, however, this one featured a long maxi underneath the cape. The bright pink polka dot ensemble was then cinched at the waist with a matching belt. Long dangle earrings, classic winged eyeliner and brushed in waves completed her look. We turned absolute fans!

For the next look, she kept it simple in an oversized black tee that was tucked in baggy blue jeans. A statement yellow belt cinched her waist while gold jewellery accessorised her loo right. The hair and makeup were definitely on point but the baggy shirt and jeans combo just did not feel right.

Moving on, she channelled her inner summer girl in a co-ord set by Anna Mason. The set featured checked print in powder blue throughout. For the day out, she opted for a front-knotted ruffled top and styled it with a long button-down skirt. Matching sued pumps and dangle earrings completed her look.

Next up, we have one of our most favourite looks pulled off by the diva. For one of the promotional events, she opted to keep it simple in a red bodycon dress by Emilia Wickstead. The dress hemmed just below her knees while also showing off her back. Freshly blown-out straight hair, red lip and gold dangle earrings just elevated the look to a whole new level.

Talking about red attires, she again made sure all eyes were on her as she opted for a classic pantsuit by Jacquemus. The red pantsuit was styled with the very trendy, chunky sneakers that added a sporty twist. We definitely turned fans!

Moving away from the red attires, she again kept her monochromatic mood alive in white. Frayed denims, simple tee and denim jacket made a casual yet stunning statement. Gold jewellery and tiny sunglasses added another trendy touch.

Next, we have not one but three gorgeous saree looks by the diva and all of them are by her wedding dress designer, Sabyasachi. Can you take eyes off this beauty?

Next, she re-used her pair of denim jeans and styled it with an oversized white shirt. She added a trendy twist to it by layering it with a black corset that just did not seem to work with the baggy jeans.

Next, she chose for an all-leather look by Proenza Schouler. She styled the look with oversized hoops and a pulled back low ponytail.

Moving on, we have the most OTT look from Deepika yet. A ruffled, knitted, tulle embellished one-shoulder sweater was tucked in embellished grey denim was her outfit of choice. Sleek bun, bold eyes and long dangle earring just added more to the already OTT look. The look definitely seemed a bit too experimental and out of place considering the kind of film she was promoting.

Adding to it, we have another ensemble by Aje that just did not seem to work on the stunning diva.

Talking about the embellished ensemble, her next look was trendy, casual and definitely one of our favourites. Embellished jeans by Ashish was perfectly balanced with a simple white tank top and sneakers. We are definitely going to take some style cues!

Next, she switched things up and kept it simple and desi in an ivory sharara by Anjul Bhandari. Flawless makeup, pulled in a low bun and contrasting emerald earring completed her look. Truly Divine!

Next on her list of promotional looks is this monochromatic pink ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. Knitted sweater with matching pants and strappy heels is definitely going to be our ideal winter day attire!

Moving on, the diva chose another winter day look by Erdem. The long knitted dress bore black beaded embellishments. She styled it with an embroidered trench coat that rested on her shoulders. Black stocking, matching pumps, side-parted wet hair added more to the look. While the look was a solid one, there were a lot of elements fighting for attention.

What do you think of her promotional wardrobe? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More