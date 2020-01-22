Deepika Padukone’s power look by Gauchere look means ‘business’; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone leaves the world gasping as she dons a power look by Gauchere. Check it out

The Mastani of Bollywood, has always been one of the most well-dressed divas and there’s absolutely no denying that! The actress has always been the one to put her best foot forward when she steps out. While doing so, she always makes sure to travel with an entourage of stylists and makeup artists, who ensure she is impeccably dressed wherever she goes. From airports to red carpets and promotional events, the divas have been making sure to raise the bar high each time.

Yesterday, she added another look to her list as she donned a stunning power look by Gauchere. The actress made sure her attire meant ‘business’ as she donned a stunning black blazer jacket that bore padded shoulders and large lapels. She styled the jacket with a pair of matching black pants. The pants bore stitch details in white and cropped right below her ankles. She then styled it with a pair of black pointy pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Adding to her power look, the actress clad herself in diamonds that ensured all eyes were on her. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress then styled the look with a bold eyeliner that screamt ‘drama’. Brushed in eyebrows, flawless base, blushed cheeks and a neutral-toned lipstick completed her look. Lastly, she made sure all the attention was on her bold eyes as she pulled her hair back into a sleek low bun.

​

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More