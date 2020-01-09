Deepika Padukone’s Sabyasachi sequin saree is perfect for a Cocktail party; Yay or Nay?

Deepika has been super busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. There was a special screening of the film last night in Mumbai, wherein the who's who from the Bollywood industry made their presence.

Fashion in Bollywood in the past decade has evolved like there is no tomorrow. Our celebrities have been constantly pushing the envelope when it comes to fashion and style. Trust them to even make the gym and airport looks become the talk of the town. Promotional wardrobe has also become an important way in which celebrities flaunt their personal style. Deepika has been super busy with the promotions of her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. There was a special screening of the film last night in Mumbai, wherein the who's who from the Bollywood industry made their presence.

glided down the red carpet in a stunning Sabyasachi saree. Her royal blue sequinned saree was draped to perfection and was teamed with a sleeveless noodle strap blouse. She styled her look with side parted open wet hair look, filled in brows and heavy black smokey eyes, highlighted cheeks, nude pink lip, teardrop earrings and chunky bangles. We are absolutely crushing over this look and think that it looks fabulous! Also, don't you think it is perfect for your best friend's Sangeet ceremony.

Chhapaak is directed by Raazi director, Meghna Gulzar and is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and is slated to release on January 10, 2020.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look? Did you like her promotional wardrobe for the film? Also, are you excited to see her as Malti in Chhapaak? Comment below and let us know.

