Deepika Padukone’s saree & jadau Sabyasachi jewellery is the most elegant thing you’ll see today; Yay or Nay?

Chhapaak is slated to release on January 10. 2020. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and also features Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.

Bollywood has always been a male dominated industry. However, with the World evolving, things are changing in the entertainment industry too. Women driven films and strong female characters are all becoming a common norm and our mainstream actresses have worked really hard to bring the case to this point. has been one of the actresses who has been extremely vocal about this. The actress who has completed over 12 years in the industry has now adorned the producer's hat and is producing her soon to be releasing film, Chhapaak.

The stunner stepped out in the city in a beautiful drape. Deepika has always been open about her love for designer, Sabyasachi. The actress promoted her film in a saree by the powerhouse of talent. Her look included a black full sleeves and high neck floral blouse which she paired with a dusted oceanic green silk saree with a rich golden border. She styled her look with her signature messy low hair bun, heavy black smokey eyes, thick filled in brows, nude lips, chunky ear studs and jadau neckpiece. We love the saree, the hair and makeup and jewellery. However, we wish that she should have opted for a simple one toned blouse.

What do you think of Deepika Padukone's ethnic attire? Are you liking her promotional wardrobe? Comment below and let us know.

