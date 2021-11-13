Deepika Padukone’s style has become more edgy, quirky post her wedding to Ranveer Singh & we have enough proof

Deepika Padukone is no doubt one of the stylish divas in the entertainment industry. She has always managed to grab headlines with her comfy and chic looks that instantly set a new trend. The diva who tied the knot to Ranveer Singh, who is known for his stereotype breaking vibrant and quirky looks, has inspired each other in the fashion department too. If you are an ardent fan of Deepika Padukone, you for sure will know that her style has evolved so much.

Initially, the Piku star was seen wearing comfortable and safe outfits and would hesitate from experimenting much. In 2016, we saw Padukone's love for athleisure, the actor also understood the importance of skilful layering in 2017 sporting back to back dapper airport looks. In 2018, fans spotted the actress showcasing her love for handloom saris and in the same year, she got married. 2018 extending to 2019 saw her embrace her bold side with larger than life silhouettes and new-age highlighter hues. Since the time she met Ranveer and got married to him, her style has evolved with the beauty incorporating quirky prints, patterns and fabrics.

Here are 5 proof that her love of life has her bright and fun-loving side of fashion!

The girl who always played safe with her fashion choices was ready to explore and experiment more post her wedding. One of our favourite looks was her fun strapless maxi dress by Dior that featured African prints in dark hues and an oversized bow on the bodice. This look of Deepika Padukone gave us Ranveer Singh vibes with her chic printed bandana that perfectly matched her dress and a brown coat that she draped over her shoulders. She rounded off her look with a black Dior bag and multiple gold chains.

Opting for bright flashy hues became Deepika’s thing! The diva even slayed the airport-style game teaming her bright blue tracksuit with a neon turtleneck sweatshirt. She teamed the look with a casual pair of Nike sports shoes and walked with all the oomph and sass. Her high ponytail, large hoop earrings and cool pair of rounded sunnies completed the style.

Her dapper look in an all-black leather ensemble is yet another proof that her style got edgier. She opted for a chic black crew neck blouse with high waist leather pants by Proenza Schouler and pulled it off like a pro. She left us spellbound with her edgy makeup and chic hairdo. Black heels and gold semi-hoop earrings sealed her look perfect!

Deepika also became a fan of baggy clothes and had sported such oversized silhouettes multiple times. One of our favourites is when she picked out a cable knit hot pink sweater and teamed it with baggy crop length denim trousers. Her sporty look was completed with chunky kicks and dark shades. We love the uber-cool vibes her jet-set look gave us!

The actress looked beyond beautiful in a purple offbeat gown by designer Gaurav Gupta. Covered in feathers and sparkles, her gorgeous gown bore an asymmetrical neckline with triangular details around her bust. Adding up the drama, a custom train that doubled as a head accessory and purple eyeshadow and matching earrings wrapped up her look for IFFA 2019.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s style evolution post marriage? Do let us know in the comments below.

