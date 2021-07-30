Deepika Padukone’s trench coats are everything we need to look dashing this monsoon season

is the star of the hour. Her sense of style is much admired even by the fashion pundits that we can’t think of a person who has their airport style game as high as Deepika. The Piku actress loves to layer her clothing to add oomph to her dapper look. The functional long coats are, in a way, a fashion statement that the actress makes sure to don on most of her aerodrome avatars while casual and comfy pants and tee balances her style. Let’s take this monsoon season’s style a notch higher by layering it up in long coats like Deepika Padukone to stay stylishly comfortable.

While her every move is under the world’s scrutiny, Deepika Padukone makes sure to throw on the most stunning looks on her every time. She was spotted in the Mumbai airport looking dashing in a Burberry trench coat teamed with a white casual top and flared jeans. White her separates were perfect for jet-off, the bold, iconic checks of her plaid beige trench made sure her OOTD was also great to do a quick airport-to-meeting dash in. Black cat-eye glasses, white kicks and pink lips rounded off her boss lady look.

The diva surely knows how to spice up her all-black look. While black shiny latex pants, printed black Balmain tee and black ankle boots gave her airport look a punk vibe, the long double-breasted denim trench spruced up the edgy sophistication of her comfy look. She pulled her hair back to a neat pony and painted her lips in burgundy shade making her light blue denim jacket be the highlight of her dashing look.

Making a strong case for tonal dressing, Deepika went head to toe white in an oversized shirt paired with white pants, trench coat and boxy shoes. She styled her hair into a sleek bun, carried a caramel brown bag and completed her style with her go-to dark sunnies. The all-white avatar was indeed an attention-grabbing number with its oversized silhouette and street style charms.

Given a chance, which of her three coats would you steal? Tell us in the comments below.