Deepika Padukone’s white bouffant sleeves top is a major STEAL as she promotes Chhapaak in Dhruv Kapoor

Fashion has been an extremely integral and important part ever since the inception of Bollywood. Needless to say, Bollywood has been evolving with every passing day. Apart from the voice of the cinema and the inflow of talent which is coming, our actors are becoming all the more aware about themselves. Film promotions too have become a crucial part wherein celebs put forth their best fashion foot forward and serve us some really interesting and fascinating looks. is back at it and has served us yet another look.

The 34 year old actor is busy with the promotions of her film Chhapaak even post its release. Deepika slid into an easy going and simple Dhruv Kapoor outfit. She opted for an exaggerated bouffant sleeves, high round neck top which she teamed up with a pair of relaxed flared denim jeans. Deepika styled her look with her favourite messy ponytail, golden accessories and a minimal face of makeup. We like the laid back vibe of the look and think that she pulled it off pretty well.

Deepika Padukone is turning producer with Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is directed by Talvar and Raazi fame director, Meghna Gulzar. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and released last Friday. The movie has received a lot of critical acclaim and love from the audience.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's easy going look? Were you happy with her promotional looks for the film? Also, what is your review of Chhapaak? Comment below and let us know.

