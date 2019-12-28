Deepika Padukone’s white pants screams of edginess as she promotes Chhapaak; Yay or Nay?

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress stepped out in the city to promote her film dressed in all white.

started her journey in Bollywood about 12 years ago. Deepika has truly evolved as an artist and everyone would agree to it. The diva has done some really path breaking and remarkable roles and played them with conviction. Be it Veronica in Cocktail, Naina in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani or Rani Padmavati in Padmavat, the 33 year old has created a niche for herself in the industry. Now, the diva has out on the producer's hat as she will be co-producing her soon to be released film, Chhapaak.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress stepped out in the city to promote her film dressed in all white. Padukone wore a high round neck long white t-shirt which she teamed up with a pair of white skinny pants with distressed trim on hem. She threw in an oversized white jacket to complete the attire. She styled her look with her signature messy hair ponytail, defined brows, soft eyes, a peach pink lip, a pair of golden hoops and nude pointed toe stilettos. We love how she is keeping her wardrobe looks subtle and minimal. We really like the pants, they add a bit of fun to the otherwise simple look.

Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and also features Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The film is all set to release on January 10, 2020.

