Deepika Padukone’s yellow Sabyasachi outfit is PERFECT for your friend’s haldi ceremony; Yay or Nay?

Bollywood and fashion have always gone hand-in-hand ever since the former's inception. Unlike the West, the face of fashion and style in our country has always been by our leading Bollywood actors. Given the outburst of social media, our stars are shedding their onscreen image and are putting forth their own personal identity. Film promotions have become a great way for stars to come out and connect with their fans and media. has been promoting her recently released film, Chhapaak, round the clock.

Deepika Padukone stepped out in the city yesterday for an event. The actress staying true to her favourite designer, opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. Her look included a mustard yellow ankle length kurta featuring full sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with a matching churidaar and plain dupatta. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress styled her look with her signature sleek low hair bun, deep brown smokey eyes, thick brows, nude lips, chunky earrings and golden stilettos. We love this look on her. We like how she has kept the look minimal and it looks really elegant.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal and is directed by the supremely talented, Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Vikrant Massey and it was released on 10th January 2020. Chhapaak has been receiving a lot of love from the audiences and critics alike.

What are your thoughts on Deepika Padukone's Sabyasachi look? Did you like all her promotional looks for the film? Also, have you seen Chhapaak yet? What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

