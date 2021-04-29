Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt: When celebs made a STRONG case for bold ethnic neon outfits

While subtle hues like pinks, blues and peachy tones are always a good idea for weddings, nothing screams bold the way neon does when it comes to making a statement.

While we're all currently holed up at home with nothing much to do, one thing we can do is look forward to better days. With weddings cancelled or postponed, you now have more time to pick out the right outfit to make a bold statement. What better way to make a statement than to pick out a bold hue? While pastels, pinks and reds are more favoured for these occasions, nothing makes one stop and stare the way that the neon shade does. Here's how to sport it, celebrity style!



In one of the most lavish looks, Alia Bhatt made jaws drop and eyes pop as she picked out a neon lime green Sabyasachi lehenga for a wedding reception. She styled the high neck blouse with a matching skirt that bore intricate embroidery all over it and further layered this with a sheer dupatta. Smokey eyes, blush cheeks and neutral lips completed this elegant look.

Ananya Panday

Ain't nobody sports the millennial colour better than millennial star Ananya Panday. The Khaali Peeli actor twirled happily in a neon sharara set that she styled with a simple belt and fuss-free makeup. The perfect outfit for a sangeet event we think!

Kriti Sanon

A lover of all things boho, Kriti Sanon aced the neon look in a gharara set by Sukriti and Aakriti. Her lime green number bore a peplum-style fit-and-flare blouse and she paired this with phulkari gharara pants. A matching dupatta with a hot pink lining, simple juttis and bold, statement earrings completed her desi look.

Sara Ali Khan

Always open to experimenting, Sara Ali Khan also picked out a bright neon green sharara set for an event. Her outfit bore colourful floral embroidery along the hem of her kurta and colourful tiers on her sharara pants. A simple dupatta with tassels on the edge completed her look.



When it comes to sarees, Deepika Padukone has proved that she's a fan time and again. She pulled off this sheer neon Arpita Mehta drape with a hot pink border and mirror blouse with total ease. For a modern look, take inspiration from her and pull your hair up into a fluffy ponytail and go for a subtle makeup look.

Jonas

Taking the runway by storm, we are still crushing hard on this simple neon chiffon saree that Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore when she played showstopper for Manish Malhotra. Her neon saree bore a bright neon orange border. Draped over a grey blouse, her look was all things glam with poker-straight glossy hair, smokey eyes, brown lips and open-toe pumps.

Samantha Akkineni

Not just Bollywood beauties, south superstar Samantha Akkineni also looked ravishing in a neon silk saree by Madhurya Creations a couple of years ago. Her saree bore fun motifs all over and she draped this over a hot pink blouse for a contrasting effect. With her hair styled into loose waves, Sam looked like the ultimate girl-next-door in this creation.

