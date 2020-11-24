Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma: 5 Times celebs went all out desi at the airport

Celebrities know how to grab attention and airports are their favourite place to do so. Check out top 5 times celebrities stole the show at the airport.

Over the last few months, fashion has taken a backseat but slowly things are getting back to normal. However, the one thing that we truly miss are the airport looks. Overrated or not, we did manage to get a glimpse into quite a lot of celebrity closets and what they usually like to wear while they are off-duty! From luxury handbags to perfectly styled casual looks, we’ve seen it all. But, among these celebrity looks, there were some desi ones that struck the chord for unique ensembles. Here are our top 5 favourites:

First up, we have who went all out with her desi Sabyasachi kurta set at the airport. The bright pink kurta was paired with a matching dhoti pant and dupatta. Keeping the utility of the look to the maximum, she styled it with a large tote. For the day full of travel, she chose for matching juttis and a puffy ponytail to complete her look.

Next up, we have Sara Ali Khan and her love for kurta sets clearly know no bounds. The actress chose a similar white wonder as she walked down the airport lobby alongside Kartik Aaryan. The actress styled it with a colourful dupatta draped over her shoulders while she let her wet mane down to dry.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is next on our list as the actress chose to literally go all-out! She opted for a red churidar set as she travelled her way to her brother, Armaan Jain’s wedding festivities. With a sleek bun, flawless makeup and the perfect amount of accessories, the actress looked splendid!

Moving on, we have Kiara Advani who kept things traditional yet low-key in a gorgeous printed kurta set. The pink outfit made sure all eyes were on the diva as she styled it with big black sunglasses that covered most of her face. Advani then let her hair down and opted for an embellished sling to elevate her look.

Lastly, we have who looked her effortless best in a printed kurta set as she travelled her way back home from her wedding in Italy. The actress looked gorgeous with her bridal glow as she opted to accessorise the look with a simple dupatta and matching handbag. She let her hair down in soft waves while covering most of her face with black sunglasses.

