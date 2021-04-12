Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood divas who showed how to beat Monday blues with blue outfits

The colour blue adds warmth and serenity to every attire. These leading ladies showed us a way to beat the Monday blues by embracing the blue colour into our wardrobe.

The ongoing pandemic and the lockdown can give us the blues not only on Monday but basically every day of the week! However, dressing up in stylish clothes can help us get over our melancholy. These Bollywood diva put behind the negativity and embraced the warm blue colour. Actresses have been spotted dressed in warm shades of blue and adding a tone of tranquility this season. This colour is extremely versatile as it is one of the top preferred in every season. These leading ladies have made us want to add blue to our wardrobes right away!

looked like an angel in disguise in this monochrome blue outfit. The Intern star was spotted looking particularly divine in a fitted blue sleeveless body con midi dress that provided a rather flattering fit. She layered the dress with a cobalt blue trench coat and paired the overall outfit with matching pointed heels. To accessorise the monotone look, she kept it minimal and teamed it with a chunky gold necklace.

The Pataudi princess, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress us with her fashion sense. She lived up to her title and looked just like a princess in this sky blue gown. The icy blue couture gown featured a square-shaped neckline and was accentuated with multiple ruffled layers and heavy ruffle detailing on the shoulders. The matching belt cinched to her waist and enhanced her demeanour. The Kedarnath actress teamed the high-low hemline dress with shimmering silver heels along with multiple rings and blue nail paint.

The glamorous mommy, Kareena Kapoor Khan brought blue into her casual wear. She was spotted in a pastel blue kurti and white palazzos that gave a fresh and breezy vibe. The loose pale blue kurti decked with a yellow print and the flared cotton palazzos, made for the perfect summer wear. She added a contrasting touch to her relaxed attire with bright orange sandals. The Good Newwz actress further completed her look with a brown and blue designer bag.

Count on to blow our minds with the simplest yet most awestrucking looks. Dolled up in a blue satin pantsuit, Katrina looked like a Greek Goddess. The Sooryavanshi actress looked resplendent as she opted for a formal style pantsuit that featured a long jacket layered over a matching jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorised the stunning look with gold hoop earrings and a multi-layered necklace. The diva further amplified her look with a pair of classy black pumps.

When we are looking for something that is comfortable and classy there is no one we would rather turn to other than our very own - Ananya Panday. Donned in a blue floral print co-ord set, Ananya looked no less than a doll. The breezy outfit featured a mini skirt and a twisted bralette, which was layered with a matching oversized jacket with a puffy shoulder and narrow sleeve ends. The youth icon kept the look simple and made us drool over her flawlessness.

