Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali khan: Celeb inspired ways to rock psychedelic colours and vibrant prints

The sure way to stand out from the crowd and look quirky and unique is with help of loud and vibrant printed outfits and psychedelic colours to bring out the chic vibe.

Fresh and vibrant colours are the mood of the year. Catching up with trends, we see how solid coloured bright numbers are a huge hit this season but did you forget about crazy prints and psychedelic colours? With minimalist prints taking up our wardrobe space, we are all set to make heads turn with these joyful and vibrant pieces. The Bollywood divas show us their take on the style and bring to you few handpicked outfits in bright colours for you to shop and slay the style.

Giving us all the psychedelic feels in a blue and black polka dress, Deepika Padukone rocked the one-shoulder gown by Marmar Halim. The flowy gown’s colour combo is what made it a unique choice though the silhouette is a very common one. The star looked amazing in her centre-parted sleek hairdo that falls down her shoulder with a wavy texture. She opted for dewy makeup and delicate studs to compliment her quirky look.

Kriti Sanon

The tall, beautiful girl who has been generously sharing some sensuous photos in ultimate style with her fans on Instagram has always been loud with her love for geometric patterns with illusionary effects. Red, blue and black tallying the psychedelic palette, Kriti stunned us in a Urvashi Joneja ensemble and styled it up with a chunky belt, hoop earrings and Charles & Keith heels. She looked dynamic in her colourful attire.

Karishma Kapoor

With a patchwork design in shades of blue, red and yellow, Karishma Kapoor’s maxi dress featured a V neckline and elbow-length sleeves. The star opted for a pair of black drop earrings and black heels to balance out her otherwise busy ensemble. Bright red lipstick and a half-bun hairdo rounded off her psychedelic look.

Malaika Arora picked a loud and vibrant dress from Yumi Katsura to turn heads her way. The dress featured a dramatic bow in the front and a long trail with a ruffled hemline. No, we aren't a great fan of this dress and we do think the pink ruffles were an unnecessary attachment to her floral attire. But definitely, her bright colour dress would be a great pick for a beach vacation if it didn't own that long trail, bow detail and most important pink ruffles.

Sara Ali Khan

Talking about bright colours, psychedelic effects and stunning looks, We think Sara Ali Khan outshined others in this list with her gorgeous Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla mini dress. Purple nails, Louboutin heels and hoop earring elevated her style statement. The floral work and beaded embellishments made sure Sara looked absolutely chic in her sensuous attire. Red lips, blushed cheeks and wavy hair rounded off her look and we loved it.

