Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: THIS classic colour is back in trend; Here are all the ways you can rock it

White has always been a classic and quintessential colour in every person’s wardrobe, here are all the ways you can wear the trendy colour in style. Check it out

White is that one hue most of us have in our wardrobes. It is a quintessential classic colour that can literally be worn to any and every occasion. There’s nothing that could go wrong with white which is why most of the celebrities have started wearing the hue even before summer has arrived. Not just casually but the divas are taking the hue a notch higher by opting it for the red carpet, the airport and promotional events. So, if you are wondering how and where you can rock this colour, we have definitely got you covered. Check out all the ways you can wear white this season:

Starting with the casual looks, , Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have definitely set the bar high. From summer dresses to simple kurta sets, this is the perfect colour to wear out to run errands.

Moving on to more put together looks, Katrina Kaif’s sheer dress is definitely a delight. The colour will literally suit every skin tone while the sheer fabric will ensure to grab all eyeballs.

Next on the list is who rocked a monochromatic look and that literally proves how much she loves the hue. If you are confused as to how to style white, go all out and wear all your white pieces together!

Like we have previously mentioned, Sara Ali Khan definitely has a thing for white desi outfits, but, this time around she gave the world a style cue by teaming it up with a pair of shorts. What goes better with the classic colour? Another classic.

Now, Katrina Kaif took the colour a notch higher by opting for it on the red carpet. The white wonder definitely stole a lot of hearts while her gorgeous marroon eyeshadow worked wonders to add a hint of colour to the look. This can be used as a great style cue for people who want all eyes on their glam.

and are also the divas who wore white on the red carpet and boy just look at them!

Next on the list is Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently stepped out in a sheer white ruffled top. The white number was paired with a classic pair of blue denim, a red pout and a pair of grey heels that we absolutely loved.

Moving on to desi looks, Tara Sutaria definitely hit the ball out of the park as she decked herself up in this gorgeous drape by Anjul Bhandari.

The veteran is also on the list who made sure to own the hue with her signature bold lip and sunglasses.

Kiara Advani’s trick to styling a classic white dress is to add a pop of colour with a pair of bright strappy heels!

If nothing works for you, grab your dad’s or boyfriend’s white oversized shirt and pair it in all the different ways that you can. A corset, a denim jacket, a pair of legging, anything and everything works when you are wearing white.

Who do you think rocked the white hue the best? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More