Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon: 6 stellar ways to go bright in saree this festive month

Happy festive season, folks! The joys of making butter-based dishes and modaks are something we wouldn't finish narrating in just a day. So might as well gleefully add to the conversation what to wear first and forever come any festival. Our minds are conditioned to think of sarees and all of these in their brightest element. If you happen to overthink another saree day, another same selfie, stop there. Think no more, just scroll on as you may find an inspiration that will have you swear by way too many colours. We present to you a desi guide on how your Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan to Kriti Sanon are committed to the glamour of all things wow.

Kiara Advani

It shouldn't take you too long to realise that pink is ever the right option. Seen here is a Manish Malhotra creation on the JugJugg Jeeyo actress. The saree may look plain but should you count on a colourful border, nothing gets better. Sequins, threadwork, and some colours, what a combo! Wear it with a sleeveless blouse and style yourself up with jhumkas.

Kriti Sanon

Prints are love. We tried to say less, but we failed. Just look at this Magic Magpies saree from Anita Dongre. Some pink, white, and orange, all put together to make you look stunning and striking. A blend of tropical and stripe prints looked even fashionable with tasseled beads and the back tie-up detail you see on the strappy blouse. Where are your jhumkas and kohlapuri flats at?

Kareena Kapoor Khan

One can never have enough greens. Rightly said, isn't it? So, why must you shy away from looking like a royal desi star? The Laal Singh Chaddha actress donned an emerald green silk saree by Raw Mango. Minimal work on it and yet looks so gorgeous. Wrap up your look with a V-neck blouse and a chain-link necklace with an emerald pendant to go with it.

Katrina Kaif

One red outfit, two solutions. Do you see what we did here? We picked up a line from an ad you'd say, is true, but we also mean to hint at two ways to style an ensemble. You get to invest in sharara pants and wear its dupatta as a saree drape or simply go with a standard sharara look. Now, this is a steal. The Sooryavanshi actress aced this Manish Malhotra creation with an embroidered blouse and a chunky statement necklace.

Deepika Padukone

Here's what we mean by when we say, 'sarees are a blessing'. This Sabyasachi creation seen on the Pathaan actress is a hand-painted one. Lovely, isn't it? It had all the good things you can imagine from jewel tones, sorbet hues, cord piping, fringed gold border, and sequin work. That's a lot, we mean a lot of glamour. Her ethnic look was accessorised with shoulder-grazing earrings, stacked kadas, a ring, and peep-toe stilettos. The blue sleeveless blouse looks good, right?

Sara Ali Khan

It's all quirky in here, how much of it is too much to handle? We can't keep track for once and we think it's for good. The Atrangi Re star wore a Madhurya saree which featured colourful prints inclusive of typography and motifs. Sealed off with jhumkas, bangles, and a sleeveless blouse with a back tie-up detail, she looked every bit charming and extraordinary.

