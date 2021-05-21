Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor: When Bollywood divas hopped onto the Y2K fashion trend

Go back in time with these B-town divas as they adapt into the futuristic and tech-loving fashion from the late 90s and early 2000s.

Y2K fashion is back in trend and this time with its own twist of modernity. So what exactly is Y2K fashion? It is fashion inspired by the mid 90’s and early 2000s when the internet became more popular. This style has a tinge of modishness to it along with a retro edge. It is no surprise that this fashion trend has paved its way back into the fashion world. The early 2000s were extremely experimental, and with Gen Z and Millennials currently obsessing over retro styles, this fashion trend had to come back. Here, we have a well-versed guide of what exactly belongs to the Y2K fashion trend along with a proof that our Bollywood ladies are simply rocking it! So get inspired and add these timeless fashion picks into your wardrobe right away!

Baby Tees

Ananya Panday

This super adorable tiny tees is probably the cutest trend that came from the early 2000s. These cute t-shirts are cropped above the belly and have a higher fit across the chest. These tees usually come in vibrant colours and quirky prints. Ananya Panday looks as fresh as a daisy in this adorable baby tee with a cute baby devil printed on it. The actress has paired the tee with classic blue denims that one can never go wrong with.

Shiny Materials

Sara Ali Khan

The tech was booming in the early 2000s and futuristic fashion was off the charts. Shiny materials in metallic shades were considered to be a great way to make your outfits pop. Sara Ali Khan is seen shining brighter than ever before in metallic flared pants in the shade of purple that she has paired with a black cut-out cold shoulder top.

Pleated Skirts

The early 2000s were inspired by the styling of the Bratz Dolls which included pleated colourful skirts. Women wore mini pleated skirts, plaid skirts and even longer ones, whichever made them feel the cutest. Shraddha Kapoor looks like a ray of sunshine in this bright yellow pleated skirt that she has teamed with a simple white tank that was neatly tucked in the skirt. She further layered the look with a cropped blazer jacket that added structure to her pleated ensemble.

Tie Front Tops

Aditi Rao Hydari

One of the most raging trends from the early 2000s that has made a great comeback is the tie front tops. Celebs have widely been seen wearing them by adding their own sense of style to it. The gorgeous, Aditi Rao Hydari dialed up the drama as she was seen in a floral tie front top featuring billowy sleeves that she had layered over a bralette and paired with flared denim trousers.

Velour Tracksuits

Tara Sutaria

Velour tracksuits were extremely famous in the early 2000s. This iconic trend has made its way back into the fashion world years later and how! They have become a major part of every celeb’s casual wardrobe and airport looks. Tara Sutaria looks like a pink eye candy in this tracksuit featuring a cropped pink sweatshirt and matching track pants. The young actress styled the look with simple slippers that maintained the casualness of the outfit.

Double Denim

Double denim is a challenging trend that can go wrong but when styled correctly, it can look fierce. The Y2K aesthetic has a particular way of styling the ensembles and the secret lies in creating a silhouette. The glamorous Anushka Sharma looked like a dream-come-true as she was seen casually lounging in a pair of ripped blue denims and an oversized denim jacket.

Translucent Clothing

The fashion scenario in the late 90s and early 2000s was all about experimenting. One of the biggest trends of the era is translucent clothing, which can be styled in a number of ways. Deepika looked pristine as she styled a translucent white blouse over a white bra. The actress paired it with white trousers with a belt featuring a golden buckle.

Which fashion trend from the Y2K era is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone: 5 Divas who indulged in the romantic dressing style

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×