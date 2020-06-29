From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: Style tips to wear animal print ft. your favourite Bollywood divas

We are bringing back all the trends from the 90s, but this one is eternal. Here are some fashion tips to explore your wild side!

There are some trends that will come and go, and then LEAVE for good (like the gloss with super dark lip liners OR squiggly brows, thank god) but then there are some which are eternal. They never really come and go. They just stay in our wardrobes and evolve, from outfits to maybe accessories. One such trend is animal print; leopard, zebra, snakeskin - we’ve seen this trend evolve over the years and worn by various generations of fashionistas.

Just like most other statement prints we are a little iffy about how to pull it off. But as opposed to other prints, animal prints are that one staple that can be styled subtly or you could go overboard with it and it would still turn your look and your outfit again. While there are no rules, one thing to keep in mind with animal print is its outfit versus accessories. So if your outfit is animal print, try to break the print with solid accessories and vice a versa. Other than that, go explore your wild side.

To help you out a little bit, we’ve decided to round up some celebrity style tips on how to wear animal print for every kind of personality.

Subtle accents like

When it comes to prints you will see the lady stick to the stripes and florals but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t enjoy the occasional animal print. Here styling of the print is ideal for someone who just wants to experiment with animal print and wants to introduce it to their collection rather slowly. The idea here is to pick a statement piece.

Here, Deepika is wearing an Off-White ensemble that has a statement snake print bustier area. The rest of the outfit is black, making the neon bustier stand out but still not making it look OTT.

You would see Deepika sporting leopard print shoes a lot particularly when she’s wearing white. Shoes and bags are ideal to subtly wear a print with a solid coloured ensemble. Here she’s wearing heels by Ralph Lauren.

Following the same solid vs print rule, she’s seen here in studded leopard print Dior pumps with a muted ensemble.

Animal print all over like Kundra

OG ‘Chura ke dil mera’ queen Shilpa Shetty Kundra will show you how it’s done. I mean who better to school us on animal prints than the one who introduced our generation to it?

All jokes aside, if you are not looking at going for leopard print head to toe like this, there is still a way where you could wear animal print on top and bottom.

Shilpa is seen in a chic zebra-print pantsuit. She’s gone monochrome with this look, which is a brilliant move. To cut the print she is wearing a black tank and black heels. She’s opted for minimal accessories and subtle makeup. If you’re planning on wearing a print ensemble, this would be the right way to balance it out.

Taking a cue from Shilpa, Sara Ali Khan was also seen sporting a nude zebra-print jumpsuit. She again paired it with black block heels and no accessories. Cause when you got the print, you should let it talk.

Sequinned separates like Sara Ali Khan

If you’re feeling particularly bold, (as you should), you could try sequinned animal print ensembles. Again, you could go slow with this and either pick a top or the bottom and then wear solids and basics to make a statement. I know I am using the word statement a LOT, but this print makes me want to call every outfit a statement look because of the power it yields.

Here Sara has worn a sequinned mini from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika and paired it with a black tee. That way the skirt grabs your attention first and also doesn’t look too busy.

Again, using the same trick, Sara is wearing these neon pink and gold bell-bottoms with a black crop top and minimal accessories again. But here just to add a little bit of oomph, she has worn neon pink hoops that match the pants!

You could also go all out with a sequinned animal print pantsuit in a nude/subdued shade like Vaani Kapoor. The best part about doing this is that you could wear the jacket separately and the pants too.

Other few ways to wear animal print would be to invest in leggings in the print and wear it while you workout or even with a solid tunic. You could also buy a leopard or zebra print shirt and pair it with boyfriend jeans and pumps or sneakers for a day out. Age no bar, size no bar, style statement no bar - animal prints are for one and all!

