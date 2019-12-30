Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: THESE looks from the past day are absolutely unmissable

From patchwork sarees to uber cool casuals, these looks adorned by our favourite celebs from the day gone by can’t be missed. Take a look!

Fashion is everywhere these days. And nothing is more enthralling to witness than our celebs who put a spin on every trend that comes their way. From promotional looks to off duty style, our beloved celebs throw major OOTD inspiration at us all the time. For all fashion jumbles millions of people look up to the leading ladies of Bollywood for helping them out of the glitch. And they always put forward their winning card when it comes to fashion and there is no denying that. From Deepika’s Sabyasachi saree to Malaika’s chilled out outfit, we have rounded up all the best looks that you just can’t miss. Thank us later.

Kicking the list off with Deepika Padukone in a vibrant patchwork saree by Sabyasachi which stole our hearts. An ardent lover of Sabyasachi sarees, she one ups her own fashion game every time. The Chhapaak actress draped the eloquent saree and paired it with a pile of elaborate bangles and a set of long danglers. The statement jewellery and minimal makeup elevated her entire look. To top it off she pulled back her hair in a messy bun.

Malaika Arora undeniably owns every outfit that she puts on. The diva kept it super casual yet glamorous in an ensemble by Barbara Bui. The look consisted of faux leather jogger pants and a cropped turtleneck that showed off her toned belly. She layered the outfit with a simple yet chic white jacket. She topped off the look with a golden layered necklace and a pair of black stilettos. An uber cool pair of shades did the trick for us and we highly recommend it!

Karisma Kapoor

Is all black your vibe? Then take down notes because we have some major inspiration. Karisma Kapoor has went through a major metamorphosis since the 90’s. From white mini skirts to a killer head to toe black ensemble, she has done it all. Here, she put together an all black look by pairing her snug fit tights with pleated mini skirt and an exquisite sequin jacket by Topshop. She completed her look with a small black bag and pumps!

Sara Ali Khan

The actress is well known for being biased towards a simple salwar kameez. While out and about town yesterday Sara Ali Khan opted for a pristine all white ensemble and looked divine. She went head to toe white in a simple cotton salwar kameez and wrapped a white dupatta around her neck. Honestly, we have always adored her for her authentic and chic approach towards fashion and we couldn’t have loved this look more.

On her ongoing vacation in Munich, Parineeti Chopra is giving us reasons to update our winter closet. The actress chose a pair of beige pants and a sweater of the same tinge and elevated it with a statement belt by Gucci. She also favoured a tan brown crossbody bag by Christian Dior. What stole our attention was the houndstooth overcoat that she layered her outfit with. It can’t get any better than this.

From winter essentials to statement jewellery, yesterday’s looks make us want to go on a major shopping spree. Which look is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

