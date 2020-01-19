From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan; These looks from yesterday are definitely UNMISSABLE

From desi ensembles to chic airport looks, THESE looks from yesterday are worth seeing. Check it out

Fashion has become one of the most important parts of a celeb’s personality and there’s absolutely no denying that! Every diva makes sure to put her best foot forward when she steps out and the recent past os enough proof of that. From red carpets to promotional events and even the airports, everyone is always making sure look their absolute best. Yesterday, it proved to be no different as our B-Town divas made splashing statements.

First up, we have Janhvi Kapoor who went down the desi route in a gorgeous drape by Arpita Mehta. The young actress draped the pink saree around a heavily embroidered blouse. Messy waves, smudges kajal, blushed cheeks and loads of highlighter completed her look. We are absolute fans!

Next, we have Sara Ali Khan who made sure all eyes were on her as she wore a mirror worked ensemble by Atelier Zuhra. Her dress featured a high-low hem that transcended into a long hem. Adding to her look, she styled her mane in side-parted Hollywood curls that added a vintage touch to the look. We have mixed thoughts about this look.

Next on the list is Ananya Panday who made sure to look her absolute best in a sharara by Ritika Mirchandani. The lime green sharara bore flared pants with a heavily embellished short kurta. A matching belt cinched her waist while a dupatta graced her neck. Loose curls and a full face of glam completed her look. We like!

Moving on, we have who made sure all eyes were on her at the airport as she strutted towards the lobby in a bright yellow puffer jacket. She styled it with a simple white tee underneath it and a pair of black joggers. Sock boots and black sunnies completed her look.

Lastly, we have who was also spotted at the airport in a chic ensemble by JW Anderson. Her look featured a grey turtleneck that was neatly tucked into a pair of black pants. The actress then layered the look with a long trench coat with slits along the sleeves. We like!

Which look from yesterday was your favourite?

