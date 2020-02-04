Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: THESE looks from yesterday are worth a glimpse

Looking chic in head to toe pink or opting for a quirky set of pyjamas, all these looks from yesterday are unmissable. Check it out!

We remember, as young naive girls, the leading ladies of Bollywood were the ones we looked up to for every fashion muddle. How to pull off chokers, mini skirts, low waist jeans, statement sweatshirts, LBD’s and what not we owe it all to them. Be it reviving a 90’s trend or testing the waters with a new eccentric trend, these divas are always up for it. Their unabashedness and boldness when it comes to embracing a new trend is admirable. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at all the stunning looks from the day gone by.

The globe trotting mega star is undoubtedly gone through some major transformation on her way to becoming a style icon. Many of us end up investing in new apparel pieces because Deepika Padukone was snapped wearing it. At the airport yesterday, the Chhapaak actress opted for her recent favourite, a slouchy denim. She paired her dark blue denim with a white tank top which had a knot detailing at the waist. Layering her comfy yet stylish outfit with a colour blocked lightweight jacket. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers and statement shades.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is on a roll! To promote her upcoming release Love Aaj Kal, she opted for a playful pyjama set by H&M. The creamish white outfit featured colourful and abstract paint patterns. She paired her wide-leg pants with a loose fitted top which had a knot detailing at the front. Baring her midriff, she eloquently pulled off the trendy outfit. Sara added the final touches to her look with multi-coloured nails and a half up bun.

The actress threw yet another casual look our way yesterday. She opted for a comfortable pair of denim shorts and paired it up with a Mickey Mouse printed white shirt. Topping off her look with a pair of nude courts. This is an ideal look for a quick getaway with your girl pals!

The stunner has her own way dealing with current fashion trends. For promoting her movie Malang, she opted for a pair of loose-fitted camouflage pants with a pink tint. Revealing her midriff, she slipped on a white bralette layering it with a tee cropped above her bust. She completed her look with a pair of cool grey kicks. For her glam, she opted for glittery pink eyes and side parted curly locks.

Kriti Sanon

On her way to get on a flight yesterday, Kriti Sanon pulled off the ultimate chic girl! She opted for a roomy pink dress with gathers at the seams and a pair of black stockings with dot detailing. She layered her classy look with a pink jacket that featured black line running across it. She finished off her look with a pair of black ankle length boots and shades. As if an all pink ensemble wasn’t enough, Kriti also opted for a trendy pink backpack!

Which diva according to you was the best dressed? Comment below and let us know.

