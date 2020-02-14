Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: THESE looks from yesterday will leave you with ample inspiration

We suggest you brace yourself with a notebook and pen because major fashion inspiration is coming your way. Take a look!

For as long as we can remember, our beloved Bollywood divas have been our fashion idols. From being awkward teens to trying to find our sense of style through our early 20s, the leading ladies of Bollywood have always been our guiding light. Be it for a red carpet event or for a quick gym run, celebs always ace their fashion game. Yesterday was a great day for fashion. From casual yet stylish gym looks to spring-ready promotional looks, we had a field day! So we took the liberty of compiling a list of all the best looks from the day gone by.

To promote her latest feature Baaghi 3 alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor opted for a pastel blue dress by Kanika Goyal. The button down dress featured a sheer jacquard panel over her midriff and knife pleats at the hem of the dress. The jacquard panel was overlapped with an interesting detail. The beige buckle was creating an illusion of holding the upper and lower half of the dress together. She completed her look with a pair of big silver hoops and strappy white heels. For her glam look, she went for a ‘no makeup’ look and a pink-tinted nude lip colour. An ideal outfit for the forthcoming spring!

Returning from her beachy vacation with her husband , Deepika made quite a causal statement at the airport. The Chhapaak star opted for her recent favourite, a blue slouchy fit denim and paired it with a bright peach tank top which was knotted at her waist. Deepika Padukone chose to accessorise her look with a pair of golden hoops, a golden chain link necklace and brown-tinted square shades. She topped off her audaciously casual look with a pair of white sneakers. Keeping her skin bare, she pulled back her hair in a tight bun.

Janhvi Kapoor

As always Janhvi Kapoor served us with a prim gym look yesterday. The diva was all smiles in blue high-waisted shorts by Adidas and paired them with a beige halter neck bralette. She slipped on a black one shoulder cropped tee over her beige bralette. Revealing her toned midriff, she topped off her look with an ultra-cool black bag by Off White and a pair of embellished kolhapuris. She kept her skin bare and let down her curly locks.

Sara Ali Khan

On her way to get on a flight yesterday, Sara Ali Khan opted for her forever security blanket- a white salwar kameez. She paired her white salwar with a simple pristine white kameez embellished with a metallic silver thread. She completed her look with a sheer white dupatta with a silver border and a pair of white juttis. For her glam look, she opted for minimal makeup, a nude lip tint, good amount of kohl in her eyes and a black bindi. Sara accessorised her look with a pair of elaborate silver jhumkas.

To celebrate the success of her recent feature Malang, Disha Patani opted for a slinky black number. She put on a black slip dress with cowl neck detailing and diamond encrusted straps. She paired her dress with black flat sandals and silver layered necklaces. The Malang star also carried a silver glittery arm candy. For her glam look, she wore electric blue eye makeup and a glossy nude lip hue. She parted her voluminous wavy locks and let them down effortlessly.

Which look from the day gone by was your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

