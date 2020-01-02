Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan: You cannot afford to notice THESE fabulous looks from yesterday

From corsets over shirt to a humbling salwar kameez, these outfits opted by our favourite celebs from the day gone by can’t be overlooked. Browse through!

If there is one thing we can rely on your Bollywood celebs for, it’s their compassionate love affair with fashion. From pulling off the most out of the box trends to abiding by their humbling roots, their take on fashion is unfathomable. Conquering the conventional and unconventional norms of fashion is not a piece of cake but how eloquently these celebs tackle every fashion muddle is what turns them into such inspiring individuals. We take a look at all the best dressed leading ladies from the day gone by as they are unmissable.

Currently the actress can be seen immersed in promoting her soon to be released film, Chhapaak. During her yesterday’s round of promotions, she opted for an untucked crisp white shirt by Jacquemus and paired it up with a sheer black corset by Dolce and Gabbana. She slipped in a pair of blue washed out slouchy fit denim by Zara. To complete her look she chose a pair of black stilettos by Jimmy Choo. Going minimal on makeup and accessories she twinned her golden bracelets with rings. The scruffy look complemented the actress’s cheeky persona.

Kajol

After owning the 90’s fashion scene, Kajol is back at it. For promoting her latest movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, she opted for a pristine white ensemble by Sukriti and Aakriti. The white background of the outfit was ornamented by small black floral motifs, minimal yet chic. She finished her look with a pair of elaborate earrings by Zariin Jewellery. As if ruling the 90’s wasn’t enough!

Kriti Sanon

The Panipat actress wore a trailblazing longline shirt dress by Purple Paisley. The dress had lace detailing at the hem and a corset like appearance at the bust. She pulled on a pair of knee length boots and went low on makeup. She let her hair undone and wore a pair of golden of earrings. We love Kriti Sanon’s quirky spin on a simple white shirt dress!

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her bias towards a humbling salwar kameez, Sara Ali Khan yet again opted for a simple salwar kameez on her way to the airport. Her outfit was pin stipped and had polka dot detailing at the sleeve. She showed up with barely any makeup on her skin and let her voluminous locks undone. She completed her look with a big silver metallic bag.

So be it a well done up look by Deepika’s or a quirky shirt dress like Kriti’s, fashion stays a constant through it all. Which diva is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

