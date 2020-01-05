From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan; You CANNOT miss these stunning looks from yesterday

From trendy ensembles to quirky attires, here are all the looks from the day gone by. Check it out

Fashion has clearly been on everyone’s mind and there’s no denying that! Every celebrity is making sure to look their best when they step out. From stunning sarees to impeccably styled ensembles to even casual attires, they are always making sure to put their best foot forward. While this is the case, yesterday a lot of celebrities stepped out looking glamorous and trendy. So, take a look at all the stunning ensembles from the day gone by.

First up, we have who stepped out in not one but two stunning ensembles. First up, the actress kept it casual with a bit of glam by styling her simple white tank with a pair of sequinned embellished denim by Ashish. Adding to it, she styled the look with tousled waves, matching earrings and a pair of crisp white sneakers. We literally turned fans!

Next, the actress kept the casual vibe alive in another denim ensemble by Aje. The red-stained denim ensemble featured an oversized shirt that was tucked into baggy sequinned denim. Pulled back low ponytail and matching tie-up heels completed her look. While the look was a solid one, it did not do justice to her elegant style and gorgeous curves.

Moving on, we have Sara Ali Khan who made a quirky statement in a colourful outfit by Manish Arora. She opted for a pleated pink miniskirt that was styled with a neon green bralette by the same designer. Adding to the colours, the Kedarnath actress layered the look with a quirky printed jacket and lavender pumps. We like!

Next, we have who literally turned heads in a printed saree by Masaba. The saree featured abstract floral print that was loosely draped over a strapless blouse. An emerald choker necklace served as a perfect accessory while a red lip and old-world curls completed her glam. It was clearly a solid look!

Lastly, we have who decked up for the promotions of her new movie, street Dancer 3D. For the day out, the actress sizzled in a black leather co-ord by Deme. the ensemble featured baggy high-waisted pants that were paired with a skimpy one-shouldered bralette. Voluminous waves, bright pink eyeshadow and gold accesories completed her look.

Who was your best-dressed celebrity yesterday? Let us know in the comments section below.

