Deepika Padukone, Sara to Tara Sutaria: Slip dresses PERFECT for a Galentine's date night with girlfriends

Valentine's Day is undoubtedly one of the most romantic days of the year. If you don't have a date for tonight, who says you need to miss out on the celebrations? Head out for dinner and some drinks with your girlfriends and get all dolled up for the evening to celebrate your close bond and friendship with each other!

Looking for inspiration on what to wear? We suggest slip dresses! You can't go entirely wrong with them and they ensure one looks good with minimal effort. Take notes from our favourite leading ladies of Bollywood on how to style your look for a Galentine's Date night!

Deepika Padukone

The Gehraiyaan actress picked out a classic black satin slip dress which featured a plunging neckline and ended just below her knees. The outfit was every bit sexy and she styled it minimally with a pair of matching black pumps and gold hoop earrings. Her look was equal parts minimal and stylish, that's easy to throw on for a last-minute look.

Tara Sutaria

The Tadap actress who loves her whites rocked an ivory white satin slip dress for a film premiere. She styled her outfit with a pair of glittery stilettos and a simple white and gold clutch. Poker-straight hair and a dewy highlighted makeup look is perfect if you want to scale up your look and add the slightest dose of glitter!

Sara Ali Khan

To delve into the night and celebrate with full gusto, Sara Ali Khan's red wrap-style slip dress is just right. Doll up in a similar number with matching heels and a sling bag and get your Girlfriends to also dress up in the colour of love to make for a bold and glamorous look.

Mira Rajput Kapoor

The star wife also struck a pose in a luxurious satin number with a cowl neckline that she styled with a pair of statement heels with bows on them and a simple black sling bag. Elegant, classy and all things chic was this look.

Kendall Jenner

To give your simple outfit a romantic twist, we suggest you take notes from Kendall Jenner. The American supermodel opted for an elegant white satin slip wrap-style dress with a high-low hemline that showed off her long legs. A pair of simple white heels to match, stacked up necklaces and minimal makeup is all it takes to look this sizzling.

Selena Gomez

Mini dresses are more of your thing? Selena Gomez's black slip dress is perfect if you don't want to wear a bold red or are scared of damaging your pristine white outfits. We love how she added a pop of colour to her outfit with a pair of small yellow heels. If you're too lazy to wash your second-day greasy hair, pull it back into a slick bun like the Rare singer and accessorise with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings.

Disha Patani

Want to try something unusual? Disha Patani's peacock green slip dress with a wrap-style pattern. Her floor-length green number gave us a peek at the actress' long legs without revealing too much. Experiment with your hair by styling it into beachy curls like Disha did for a more glamorous look.

Which diva's slip dress are you taking inspiration from for this Galentine's Day with your girlfriends? Comment below and let us know.

