Deepika Padukone to Scarlett Johansson: When celebrities fell in love with dramatic oversized bows

From red carpets to smaller events, celebrities both in the country and on International waters wore lavish gowns and outfits with large bows to add some drama. Take a look!

Making glamorous appearances in red carpet events is something that comes easy to celebrities. They know how to add drama to their looks and make for jaw-dropping moments on the red carpet, leaving both critics and fans star-struck.

A trend that multiple celebrities fell in love with and sported on the red carpet, sometimes more than once, was the oversized bow trend. It added just the right amount of drama and glamour, making for the perfect red carpet outfit and ensuring the diva who wore it looked no less than a present in it!



The Chhapaak actress seems to have a soft spot for this trend. She wore gowns with oversized bows twice - once in the form of a stunning red Gauri and Nainika for a red carpet event and even wore a black and white monochrome gown by Peter Dundas at the Cannes film festival.

She let her hair down and styled it with a wet hairdo for her red dress and opted for a high ponytail for her Cannes red carpet dress.



The actress also made eyes pop as she showed off her new lean and trim figure in a hot pink satin strapless dress with an exaggerated bow at her shoulder.

Scarlett Johansson

The Avengers: Endgame star also opted for a red exaggerated bow dress with a plunging sweetheart neckline for the Golden Globe 2020 awards. She accessorised this dramatic and glamorous dress with a simple statement diamond necklace and her hair pulled back into a neat, classy bun.

Jennifer Lopez

JLo also hopped on to the bandwagon and picked out an exaggerated bow dress for the Golden Globe 2020 awards. Her white gown featured an emerald green and sparkling gold bow by Valentino. An emerald necklace and her hair pulled up in a large voluminous bun completed the diva's look.

Nicole Kidman

At the 2018 Oscar Awards, Nicole Kidman left the world stunned as she opted for a dazzling midnight blue Armani gown that bore a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-high slit. Her hair was styled in a poker-straight manner and completed her look.

Zendaya

At an event, Zendaya wore a striking red strapless dress with a large bow at the front that wrapped both her shoulders and was made from satin material. The Alexis Mabille gown looked smashing on the Spider-Man actress at the event.

Ahuja

In a pastel peachy satin gown, Sonam Kapoor looked like complete royalty. The gown was cropped at her ankles and the bow at her shoulders reminded us of Parineeti Chopra's dress that was eerily similar!

Which of the exaggerated bow dresses is your favourite? Are you a fan of the trend? Comment below and let us know.

