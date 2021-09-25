From Deepika Padukone to Selena Gomez: Celebs who embraced the OVERSIZE trend with jackets

The Oversize or the Anti-fit is currently in vogue. Immortalised by Ariana Grande, the oversize trend is slowly catching up to the times. While people always love to flaunt their figures in form-fitting clothes, going big is now in fashion. Guess go big or go home never made more sense. Even high-end fashion houses are also endorsing oversize clothes with their quality designs while making fashion more comfortable.

Oversized jackets have become a smasher as well. While the tops, pants or dresses remain fitted, layering with an oversized jacket has become the new cherry on top. Men and women alike are embracing the oversize jackets that help break the monotony of clothes. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner to have all been sporting these voluminous jackets and look nothing short of pretty. Scroll below to know more about them.

Deepika Padukone

Denims are a favourite piece in Deepika's wardrobe. Her airport looks consist of all things cool and comfy. Taking an instance from her previous looks, she is seen wearing an acid wash denim jacket with puffy sleeves which is obviously oversized. Even underneath she wore an oversized white T-shirt that she paired with black stockings and black boots. Wearing black sunnies, a sleek bun and her million-dollar smile she looked charming as ever.

Even though we seldom see Katrina in loose-fitting clothes, she made an exception for this oversized denim jacket. She opted for a sequined dress that she topped off with an oversized denim jacket with a graphic printed patch. Dangling earrings, dewy makeup made her look complete.

Parineeti wasn't lagging behind this trend either. The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress donned an oversized Reebok jacket over her candy pink bum shorts. Keeping things casual, she styled with a pair of white kicks and red-tinted sunnies.

Selena Gomez

The American actress and singer manages to steal hearts every time with her classy choice of outfits. But as many celebs, they prioritize their comfort first. She wore a black high-neck crop with a pair of olive sweatpants. Over it, she styled her black denim jacket. A messy bun, converse shoes and tinted glasses sealed her look.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest of the Kardashian clan loves to flaunt her curves and that is no secret. But if anyone loves to catch up with trends it's none other than Kylie. In her Instagram, she posted a pic where she is seen wearing a halter neck knitted crop top with an asymmetrical hemline that she paired with leather straight-leg pants and an oversized leather jacket by Bottega Venetta. It seems like the perfect party wear. With a high ponytail, bronzy makeup and brown lips she is ready to slay and partay.

Ananya Panday

Gen Z has also embraced the oversized look. But if you want to add funk to your jacket, take style cues from Ananya. The Khaali Peeli star wore a colour block co-ord set in hues of green, beige and yellow. Over that, she wrapped an oversized purple jacket featuring quirky prints.

We are raving over this trend. What are your thoughts? Do you want to try as well? Also, whose look did you like most? Tell us in the comments.

