Deepika Padukone to Selena Gomez: Check out all the chicest nail trends of 2020

Spring 2020 has some surprising trends up it’s sleeves not just when it comes to colours or clothes but nails as well. Take a look!

‘You don’t need a man, you need a manicure’. Famous Instagram nail artist Jessica Washick stands by this statement. Since 2010, nail art has been taken to a whole new level due to social media. Since we have already talked about the trendiest colours, silhouettes, accessories and bags, now it’s time we curate a detailed list of all the hottest nail trends that are going to be all over the fashion scene this Spring/Summer. From opting from the chicest shade of the season- Classic Blue to embellish nails with pearls and diamonds, these nail trends are awe-worthy.

Adding a new twist to your old favourites to coming up with an entirely unique idea, nails are taken very seriously on the runways this season. From Alice & Olivia’s Spring 2020 show to the Instagram feed of your favourite nail artists, this list will leave you with ample inspiration for your next manicure appointment. As exciting as 2020 will be with respect to clothes, colours and accessories, we have a pretty strong hunch it has a lot more in store for us when it comes to nail art.

Shades of blue

“Classic Blue” may be Pantone’s Colour of the Year but all shades and tints of blue will be big this coming season. Can’t land on a single shade? Well pick them all. And painting your nails with variations of blue might come in handy if you are as indecisive as we are!

Ombre French

For someone who is always up to date with the latest trends, Jennifer Lopez sure isn’t going to leave her nails undone. At the 2020 Golden Globes she put her best foot forward in an elegant dress by Valentino. What caught our attention was her chic nails. The Hustlers actress opted for a fresh twist on the classic French manicure. We are firmly saying that Ombre French nails are here to slay this Spring 2020.

Updated French

This season is all about putting a new spin to traditional nail trends. The Kardashian-Jenner clan always likes to ace their fashion as well as nail game. The self-made billionaire, Kylie Jenner has always been obsessed with her nails and her take on the updated French nails has caught us off guard. The diva opted for a classic French manicure with leopard print detailing.

Like a diamond

Shine bright like a diamond or at least let your nails do! Selena Gomez showed up at the AMA’s in a lime green ruffled dress by Versace and satin pumps of the same hue. While we loved her freshly cut lob, her nails took the center stage. The singer/songwriter opted for crystal embellished nails with a pale base. Be it a party or a casual soiree, embellished nails are the vibe this season.

Floral rhapsody

What is Spring/Summer without a rhapsody of flowers. As Claude Monet puts it, “There must be flowers, always”. This season embellish your nails with the prettiest of flowers. Be it a dark background or a lighter one, painting flowers on top of them is a must this coming spring!

Blush pink

Pink has always been a much loved colour. This season opt for the softest of washed out pink just like . For her promoting her movie Chhapaak, she went head to toe monochromatic in a blush pink outfit by Emilia Wickstead and wore the most washed out tint of pink on her nails. We loved it!

Be it a dashing shade of blue or the lightest tint of pink, Spring 2020 comes with a bag full of quirky nail art techniques. Which nail art is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

