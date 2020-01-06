Deepika Padukone to Selena Gomez: Check out all the hottest colours you need to own in 2020

We still aren’t done with the season of sweaters, overcoats and ankle boots. With somber hues still by our side, what colours to wear once we step into Spring-Summer is the question. Take a look!

If not colours then what is Spring/Summer about? Vibrant and bright colours dominate the entire season more than silhouettes. Spring 2019 gave us sherbet hues, neon greens and over the top yellows. What does Spring 2020 has in store for us? Whenever in doubt, our favourite leading ladies will always have your back. They have mastered the art of nailing the hottest colours of this spring and we will definitely be taking cues. With our closet still filled with somber hues, let’s browse through all the glorious colour trends of this Spring/Summer.

A riot of soft and bold colours is what we are looking forward to. From various tints of the colour peach to a calm and cool cerulean blue, Spring 2020 is jam packed with all the colours you should immediately stack up your closet with. Selena Gomez to Kareena Kapoor Khan, as always our beloved celebs have already come up with multiple versions of how you can rock these colours. A pen and paper might come in handy right now because a rhapsody of hues is on it’s way.

Butterscotch Yellow

For promoting her movie Good Newwz, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for this lovely butterscotch yellow floor length dress by Dundas. The dress had a thigh high slit detailing. She kept her skin bare and her waves tousled. Because of the freshness of the colour, it can be an ideal hue for your next under the sun garden party and we can vouch for that.

Lime Green

At the 2019 AMA’s Selena Gomez showed up in a ruffled chartreuse dress by Versace and satin pumps of the same color. What made more buzz than her faultless look was her freshly cut lob! The singer/songwriter opted for a string of diamonds around her neck to top off her gorgeous look. The lime green colour definitely made its mark and is now on the top of our list for the upcoming season.

Blazing Orange

stepped out to promote her much awaited movie, Chhapaak in a blazing orange ensemble by Aje. By observing her past promotional looks, the actress has taken a liking towards oversized outfit and she pulls it off so very eloquently. Here, the actress opted for an oversized shirt and half tucked it in her slouchy orange denim embellished with sequins. The brazen appeal of the colour specifically makes it an essential in your closet for the forthcoming season.

Poppy Red

For someone who is as strong headed about fashion as is, it isn’t surprising that she opted for this audacious red colour. The Sky Is Pink actress usually is biased towards more earthy and somber hues but this one stole our hearts. She elevated her backless floor length gown with minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail. So if you are looking for something more on the wild side, poppy red is your colour.

Cerulean Blue

Gigi Hadid came, saw and conquered at a recent award show in head to toe cerulean blue. The 24 year old American model decided to put on every piece of apparel she owned. She chose a pair of cerulean blue trousers, a sash, a light blazer, a pleated skirt and some tousled waves. She completed her look with a pair of pristine white closed toe shoes. The lightness and intricacy of the colour is what makes it a spring “must have”.

Peachy Pink

On numerous occasions has proved that she has truly mastered the art of suiting up. For an event, The Zoya Factor actress opted for a peach coloured suit by Fenty and paired it up with uber cool shoes by Nike. For her glam she went low on makeup and pulled back a messy bun. This delicate and crisp hue should definitely make some space in your closets this coming spring.

Bold Blue

Just like a boss lady pulled off a checkered blue tuxedo by Gucci. The Zero actress nailed this sharp look and paired it with black ankle length boots by Christian Louboutin. Wait, did we mention the golden ear cuff? Even though navy blue stands on the darker side of the scale, it has made its way to the essential spring colours list and you need to get your hands on it.

Be it a delicate hue like peach or a bold one like poppy red, updating our closets with the above mentioned vibrant hues is a must as spring is right around the corner. Which colour is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

