Deepika Padukone, Selena Gomez to Suhana Khan: 5 divas who proved black slip dresses are the current hot vibe

Winter is fading out and our closet is already on its toes to welcome the bliss of summer. It's a given that jackets will barely be in question and your breezy dresses will be shining all-out. A case in point we'll always have when we wish to look like a million bucks will be the black dress. Yes, the dress can be anything you want. A party-goer's outfit, a date night outfit, an office uniform, or your pick-me-up ensemble for brunch.

And right now what we want is the sexiest version of black dresses. It's February and now is the time you should be more than ready to head out on dates. Love is all you need, true, but may we add what more do you need? Black slip dresses that can make you look dressy so fabulously. Here's how to wear them like your favourite stars.

Selena Gomez

Always be sure of where and how to start your glam game. This dress can definitely keep you covered. The Heart Wants What It Wants singer picked out a strappy mini dress with a plunging neckline and we're all hearts for the ruched detail at the side of the dress which beautifully contributed to the asymmetric hem. The 29-year-old sealed off her look with yellow strappy heeled sandals and a black clutch.

Deepika Padukone

The 36-year-old is keeping us busy with her promotional looks for Gehraiyaan. This doesn't stop here, she set our night on fire with her sensuous avatar in a knee-length dress that she wore to dinner. The plunging neckline number got its complete phenomenal treatment with hoop earrings and pointed-toe black pumps.

Kriti Sanon

Flirty cute is the season's mantra and here's how to hop on the show. The Luka Chuppi actress headed to designer Manish Malhotra's house clad in a white partially sheer black bodycon dress. Nothing like a neon pink bra to pump up your look. She ditched the idea of wearing the outfit as a single and she teamed it with something so hot. Make it look spot-on with Nike sneakers and a black tote bag.

Suhana Khan

You're supremely hot and know it when you have an LBD occupying the most space in your closet. The 21-year-old knows how to be a pro-statement-maker and doesn't this faux leather mini slip dress say so? The V-neckline overlap number hugged so curves so right that it had us swooning. She styled it up with a single beaded white necklace and a sling bag.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Want to take your midi-length black slip dress to a warm, cool, and chic height? Bebo's dual-toned printed jacquard shirt with black elongated tassel detail by Dhruv Kapoor looks superb, right? Here's what we call a bang-on winter fashion look. She rounded out her OOTD with double quilted strappy flat footwear.

Which diva styled her outfit the best? Let us know in the comments below.

