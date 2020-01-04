Deepika Padukone in a sequin denim by Ashish is the ideal example of how to glamorously dress down

Have you ever thought of owning a sequin embellished pair of denims? Well, if not, now you will. Check it out!

Isn’t a nice pair of denim the most comfortable piece of clothing? We think so too. But wearing a denim and throwing on a tee all the time can get a bit monotonous. Well, look no further because is here to give you some major lessons on how a classic piece of apparel does not have to be boring. As we have all witnessed her splendid promotional looks for her much awaited movie Chhapaak, the star does it yet again and steals the show. Talk about acing off duty fashion and Deepika Padukone will be the first name that will pop in you mind. And here’s why.

This year is all about trying new colours, trends and silhouettes. There is no disagreeing that the Chhapaak actress always puts her best card forward when it comes to taking on a new trend. Be it a red carpet look or an off duty look, she is the one to look out for. Deepika Padukone dressed down in a pair of blue washed out slim fit denim by Ashish. What makes her denim better than the pair we own is that they are embellished with floral sequins! She rolled up the hem of her denim and opted for a pair of white Nike sneakers. She slipped in a white tank top with knot detailing. For her glam, she wore neutral makeup and tousled waves. Can this look be done any bit better? We don’t think so.

The next time you have to show up for a party and want to slip into something shimmery yet comfortable, you just know what to do. What do you think about Deepika Padukone’s dressed down look? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More