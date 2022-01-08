Deepika Padukone to Shanaya Kapoor: 7 Outfit ideas that will help master your style for formal zoom meetings

We are all back to working from home and we know that working from home can get really boring and sometimes extremely demotivating. But dressing up can really brighten up your mood and make you feel motivated to work. If you are feeling fun and sociable but cannot go out, dressing up in stylish clothing can add an oomph factor to your look and uplift your mood. It also makes a good impression when you actually put an effort to dress up for your formal zoom meetings. It might also motivate your colleagues. The current scenario can get a lot easier to deal with if we bring positivity upon us and onto others. Here, we have few celeb-approved outfit ideas for your formal zoom meetings.

Deepika Padukone

White blouse with blue denims

You can never go wrong with an easy going and simple white and denim outfit. Deepika looked bold and classy as she opted for an outfit by Dhruv Kapoor. The outfit comprised a white high round neck top bearing exaggerated bouffant sleeves that she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans. She teamed the simple look with golden accessories and metallic sneakers.

Shanaya Kapoor

Blazer with a tube top

Shanaya wore a white monochrome three-piece set that featured a blazer which got her to show off her toned midriff and the cropped number was put over a bandeau top and these were teamed with high-rise cigarette trousers that had a fabric belt which was tied up into an adorable bow. She simply sealed the look with a white gold necklace bedazzled with gemstones and ankle-strap heels.

Khushi Kapoor

Front tie shirt with trousers

On a day when you feel like looking elegant without putting in too much effort, opt for a lightweight shirt with comfy trousers. Khushi Kapoor effortlessly rocked the monotone look as she sported a breezy beige shirt featuring a front tie detail and rolled up sleeves. She teamed this shirt with loose-fit high-waisted beige trousers in a darker shade. The look was elevated with a dainty gold layered necklace.

Sonakshi Sinha

Pantsuit with a corset

Sonakshi totally rocked in an all-yellow pantsuit from Monokrom. The satin-silk pantsuit with a corset top fell right into the trend while still being unique with the bold colour. To accessorise, she wore a couple of silver rings and a simple, layered necklace. You can also add a fresh and new take to your formal wear by adding a pair of glasses like Sonakshi’s square-framed glasses from Balenciaga. For shoes, she wore silver, pointy pumps.

Malaika Arora

Velvet blazer with wide-leg pants

Mala picked out a pantsuit from Gaby Charbachy and made a powerful statement. She teamed the blazer with a pair of silver shimmering pants. The pants bore an oversized flared silhouette that brushed the floors and perfectly balanced it out the long blazer jacket. The blazer bore abstract print in grey while the log silhouette hemmed at her thigh. She took things to another level by styling it with a diamond necklace bearing an emerald pendant.

Parineeti Chopra

Halter neck top with an oversized blazer

Parineeti added a sultry spin and a dash of femininity to her oversized blazer look by layering it over a black halter neck top. The olive toned blazer was teamed with matching baggy trousers that added onto the formal factor. She completed her look with black pointy heels and kept her accessories to a bare minimum with teeny diamond cuffs, leaving the outfit to do the talking.

Janhvi Kapoor

Blazer dress

A blazer dress exudes an aura of class, charisma and confidence. It works wonders as work wear as well as evening wear, especially if you want to juggle between a business meeting and a night out. It looks stylish on any occasion and is bound to make heads turn. Janhvi Kapoor’s red blazer dress makes a daunting day look as well as night look. It came with a matching belt that cinched at the waist and the Dhadak actress increased the sizzle level by pairing it with red gladiator heels.

Which outfit would you opt for your business zoom meetings? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday: Fashion trends you should follow based on your zodiac sign in 2022