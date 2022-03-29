Deepika Padukone shines bright in a Sabyasachi sequin saree as she bags the Time100 Impact Award: Yay or Nay?

Award ceremonies in different parts of the globe seem to be in full swing as Oscars 2022 was signed off just yesterday but here's what compelled us the most. Our very own actress, Deepika Padukone was in Dubai to receive the Time100 Impact Award. This isn't the first time she takes the cake wherever she goes as glamour and talent stays eternal, but last night was truly an extra special honour. The 36-year-old was featured on the Award list for her commendable work in the mental space.

The Gehraiyaan actress indulged in a saree that brought a striking look as she wore a Sabyasachi Mukherjee creation again. She's been a fan for this isn't her first with a sheer saree. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, Deepika looked gorgeous as her sparkling number was smeared with a medley of silver and gold sequin which put out pretty floral embroidery. While the border was woven with beads and sequins too. Her pallu was left loose creating more of a gracious aesthetic. This was teamed up with a sleeveless blouse that got the best of the sequin world to our screens and how beautifully it blends with her saree.

To accessorise it up, she donned a choker necklace curated with pearls and stones, and mini teardrop earrings did the magic. As for Deepika's makeup, it was kept matte with nude lipstick, soft-smokey eye makeup, eyelashes lifted with mascara, and eyebrows groomed and filled-in neat. Her hair sat in a bun which works best for all summer weddings as you can dress up and chill without having to worry about your hair witnessing a messy moment.

