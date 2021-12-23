Deepika Padukone showed us how to get the shimmer slay on in a blue sequin top and mom jeans: Yay or Nay?

We're all currently in a high glam phase and with an array of outfit options winning our hearts every day, we're becoming undetachable romantics of all the bling that continues to shine upon us. Well, we've found a slightly laid-back but cool way to ring in Christmas. Ask the person who isn't all for going big only on dresses because a style that is fine with adapting to any outfit is the one we ought to embrace. Princess-y or a chic girl, tweak your style time and again so it gets to vibe with anything and everything.

Since bling is everywhere right now, Deepika Padukone too stepped into the club and aced the trend but with casuals. A note to be jotted down as soon as possible. If you're not the one to spend hours in front of the mirror to drape a shimmery saree or ensure you've slipped into a dress fabulously, this look can save you some time and get everything to look like fire without having to push the envelope. Last night for the premiere of 83, which is all set to be aired starting tomorrow in theatres, the 35-year-old was styled by her favourite, trusted, and one-and-only stylist, Shaleena Nathani in a custom-made velvet black strapless gown by Gauri and Nainika. Whilst this look left us heart-eyed, DP was quick to slide into another outfit.

Anisha Padukone, golf player and Deepika's sister, too made it to the event. The celebration called for all the glamour and here she posed dressed in a red wrap-style jacket and trousers that matched. Deepika looked as bright as ever in a cobalt blue sequin top that bore ribbed crew-neck detail and half sleeves. This was teamed with denim blue mom jeans that had ripped details. To lock up her intensely wowza look, silver metallic pointed-toe pumps put the oomph. Her side-parted tresses with pretty waves and an eyeliner so-on-fleek, it was indeed another great look.

