Deepika Padukone shows up in all things Louis Vuitton for the gala dinner hosted by the said brand in Venice

The hottest news in fashion has it that Met Gala 2022 will have May making merry. It's that sexy slew of stars that makes it a star-studded swanky event. None arrive as strangers to a stand-out style rather they leave a lasting statement. If we were to reminisce about a throwback that stays glamourous, it would be all of the Indian beauty, Deepika Padukone's gowns that she's been donning to this event since her debut in 2017. What a queen, indeed!

The latest tea has it that the 36-year-old will attend Met Gala this year with Louis Vuitton that's super stoked to announce her as their global brand ambassador. Congratulations will definitely be in order as we wait for the official confirmation. In other news, here's what she was up to last evening. Another striking moment was served from Venice.

LV, the French luxury house hosted a sumptuous dinner yesterday to celebrate the future renovation of the Galleria Giorgio Franchetti alla Ca’ d’Oro in Venice. And, our very own Gehraiyaan girl was invited and she dressed in all things from the brand's Spring Summer 2022 collection. She donned safari green tailored Bermuda shorts that featured an adjustable wide waist, black and gold buttons, and side pockets. This was clubbed with a velvet black blazer that entailed a cute element of the Victorian era, the ruffled collar. She wore this over a polka-dot printed sheer full-sleeved top which was neatly tucked in.

To further add complementing accessories, she opted for black zipper boots which she put over stockings and posed like a queen with the iconic Dauphine handbag designed with the Maisons’s jacquard textile that's been there since 1854. Deepika's hair was tied into a sleek hair bun and she carried a dewy skin makeup with much grace.

