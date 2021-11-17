Deepika Padukone shows monochrome is the way to go in her all blue sweatsuit; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone's fashion sense has always been on point, be it killing it at international red carpet events or the airport. She knows how to make heads turn even if she's dressed down or up. From formal to traditional to athleisure, Deepika pulls off everything with maximum ease. But for Deepika, comfort always takes the topmost position on her list and thus often, she hits the airport in what she feels comfortable most.

The Bajirao Mastani actress was caught yesterday heading back from the airport after spending her anniversary with hubby Ranveer Singh in Uttarakhand. They both headed off to the hills to spend some quality time together. Deepika slipped herself into a comfy pair of blue sweatsuit that included a cropped oversized sweatshirt paired with matching joggers. As the blue and white combo can never go old, she sported a pair of white Adidas kicks with blue stripes and white socks to complete her airport look.

DP carried a tan brown sling bag, wore an Apple watch on her left wrist and a white mask. She pulled her hair into a sleek low bun and deeply kohled her eyes. White manicured nails looked right on her. As always, she wore minimal makeup with filled brows but since she did not remove her mask, her kohl-lined eyes did all the talking. Seeming that athleisure has been the actor's go-to look for some years, we think Deepika carried this look quite well.

So what do you think of this monochrome look of Deepika? Yay or Nay? Tell us in the comments.

