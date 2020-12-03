Deepika Padukone shows two classic yet stylish ways to rock your baggy jeans like a fashionista

Deepika Padukone proves her love for baggy jeans yet again as she shows us two classic ways to style them. Check it out

and her love for jeans know no bounds. She has a stunning collection of denims and over the years she has tried out almost every silhouette. Her current favourite are the baggy denims that scream ‘comfort.’ even while being her comfortable best, the actress looks stylish as ever. From movie promotions to industry parties and even the airport, the Mastani of Bollywood has often shown her collection in its full glory.

While things are slowly starting to get back to normal, the actress is often seen stepping out to travel to shoot locations and boy is she looking her best! In the last few days, we saw her rocking some of the most casual looks in style and now, she is back at it again. We have all our eyes on her denim collection and clearly her love for baggy denims knows no bounds.

Yesterday, the actress looked her casual best as she stepped out in a pair of blue mom jeans paired with a baggy white crop top. White tee and blue denim is a classic combo and Deepika surely rocks it in style. She added a sporty touch to the look by pairing it with crisp white high-top Nike sneakers making it a perfect casual look for the day out.

Today, she’s back at it again as she managed to look stunning in blue denims. Instead of mom jeans, she chose for a baggy flared silhouette that did full justice to her curvy, tall figure. She styled it in another classic manner by pairing her blue jeans with a black knitted bodysuit. The sleeveless bodysuit perfectly hug her body creating a contrast with the flared denim. She reused her high-tops by Nike while accessorising her look with a black boxy tote bag. A matching black mask covered most of her face while her long textured bob was left open.

We are quite a fan of both these looks. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :viral bhayani

