Deepika Padukone shows us how to be team denim in a green coordinated Levi's X Deepika Padukone jacket & jeans

Could you help us decide what to call this season? We'll just tag it as the one with denim anywhere and everywhere. Just summer things and tell us will your closet ever look appropriately complete without the eternally-revered denim? The said fabric continues to sit tight on trend charts and if you're looking for an edgier take on getting your travel look right, let us show you that blue is no longer the hue we have in mind. Wonder what's cooler than this colour? Green!

Can't get away right now? Here's the reason you need to book your tickets. Current status: Ready to make this colour coordinated set our favourite. Deepika Padukone was spotted at the airport earlier this evening in casuals. There's no lie when we say casuals have never looked this fabulous. Not everybody gets the definition of an A+ game right but the Gehraiyaan star is the one to lead the fashion pack. All day, every day. It's easy to see why with this style lesson. She wore the coloured denim combo that came with Levi's x Deepika Padukone baggy jacket worth Rs. 6,599.00 and high-waisted jeans, both looked visually appealing with the stone wash aesthetic.

The 36-year-old brought a classic staple of a white t-shirt into her look that bore a crew-neck detail. She chose to let the tucked-in attire twin with her Adidas high-top sneakers and socks. Deepika also chose black circular-framed sunnies as her travel accessory. What does your summer haircut look like? For Deepika, it's the bob, of course as her side-parted hairdo looks. She had her pout looking pretty with neutral-toned lipstick and her skin super dewy.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 6 Times bride-to-be Alia Bhatt showed us how to have flower-filled pretty moment with kurta sets