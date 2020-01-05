Deepika Padukone shows you the right way to rock your boyfriend's oversized shirt in style; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning statement in an oversized denim ensemble for the promotions of Chhapaak. Check it out

New fashion trends have been the latest obsession with Bollywood divas. From sequinned ensembles to luxurious apparel to even oversized silhouettes, B-Town celebrities are clearly making sure to rock them all in style. Almost everyone has their eye on what is trending internationally and they sneakily find a way of incorporating it in their daily wardrobe. While doing so, is the first one to pop up on the list. The actress who is out and about promoting her new movie, Chhapaak is making sure to put her best foot forward when it comes down to her trendy promotional wardrobe.

From gorgeous bodycon dresses to stunning sarees, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress has done it all. However, yesterday, Ms Padukone made another appearance in a Trendy ensemble by Aje. Her all-denim ensemble looked exceptionally comfortable as it bore an oversized silhouette. The shirt literally looked like she stole it from her hubby 's closet and we're all for it!

The red-stained denim attire featured an oversized shirt that bore patches throughout. She hastily tucked it in equally baggy jeans that were cinched at the waist with a belt. What stole the show was the red sequined details on the pair of pants that added a trendy twist.

Adding to it all, the 34-year-old actress glammed up for the look with glitter eyeshadow, perfectly contoured cheeks and a matte lip. She further pulled her tousled waves in a side-parted low ponytail. Lastly, the Cocktail actress completed her look with matching tie-up heels.

We are absolute fans of the way she is stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with newer trends. However, this look seemed a bit too much and completely overshadowed her personal elegant style.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Read More