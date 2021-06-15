  1. Home
  2. fashion

Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 monsoon fits you need to try for your next date night with bae

Looking for the perfect date night outfit when you step out for a date with bae? Here are our top picks!
7878 reads Mumbai
Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 monsoon fits you need to try for your next date night with bae Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 monsoon fits you need to try for your next date night with bae
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The rainy season is here and as much as we love listening to Bollywood songs and seeing the rain pour with coffee in hand, everything backfires when you have to step out. Rains just feel good from indoors and stepping out and looking fabulous while doing so does feel like a distant dream. But, while the gloomy weather can shake your spirits to work, it should never put a halt to your fashion dreams. Trust us when we say that you can still look cute and fabulous while stepping out for a date in the gloomy weather and here are a few outfit inspirations. 

Deepika Padukone

Known for her street style looks, the actress surely has an outfit for every occasion. While the diva surely knows her way around a gorgeous dress, you can always count on her to turn the tables. This black flared pants and cropped shirt combo works perfect for those gloomy days. Adding to it, a messy bun is also a great pick when you don’t feel like washing your hair!

Alia Bhatt

It’s monsoon and if you’re still looking to spice things up, an off-shoulder neckline does the deed. That does not mean you have to be uncomfortable the entire night. You can always switch your skirts for a pair of cropped pants that’s easy to travel in and won’t soak in any rain. Taking cues from Alia, you need to let the colours do the talking!

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor’s date night look is all about keeping things comfy and trendy and these pairs of cropped pants do the deed! Cinching at the ankle, this beige number is styled with a black jacket and a pair of heels that create a statement! 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion 

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved Indian accessories every girl must have in her wardrobe

Credits :pinkvilla

You may like these
Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt to Shraddha: When celebs sported deep purple outfits perfect for EVERY occasion
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Celeb approved ways to add a BOHO touch to your outfit
Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 5 outfits to choose from when you’re having a crappy day
Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: The BEST dressed actress of the week gone by
Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: When ‘desi classics’ became a celeb favourite for the festive season
Deepika Padukone's layered necklace to Shraddha Kapoor's hoop earrings: 5 Accessory trends that are HOT now