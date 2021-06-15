Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 monsoon fits you need to try for your next date night with bae

Looking for the perfect date night outfit when you step out for a date with bae? Here are our top picks!

The rainy season is here and as much as we love listening to Bollywood songs and seeing the rain pour with coffee in hand, everything backfires when you have to step out. Rains just feel good from indoors and stepping out and looking fabulous while doing so does feel like a distant dream. But, while the gloomy weather can shake your spirits to work, it should never put a halt to your fashion dreams. Trust us when we say that you can still look cute and fabulous while stepping out for a date in the gloomy weather and here are a few outfit inspirations.

Known for her street style looks, the actress surely has an outfit for every occasion. While the diva surely knows her way around a gorgeous dress, you can always count on her to turn the tables. This black flared pants and cropped shirt combo works perfect for those gloomy days. Adding to it, a messy bun is also a great pick when you don’t feel like washing your hair!

It’s monsoon and if you’re still looking to spice things up, an off-shoulder neckline does the deed. That does not mean you have to be uncomfortable the entire night. You can always switch your skirts for a pair of cropped pants that’s easy to travel in and won’t soak in any rain. Taking cues from Alia, you need to let the colours do the talking!

Shraddha Kapoor’s date night look is all about keeping things comfy and trendy and these pairs of cropped pants do the deed! Cinching at the ankle, this beige number is styled with a black jacket and a pair of heels that create a statement!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Celeb approved Indian accessories every girl must have in her wardrobe

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×