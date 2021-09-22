Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: 3 Times celebs elevated the luxe quotient in baroque print outfits

The 17th Century Rome birthed the art technique of baroque which was an exaggerated stylisation that pictures a grand and intricate work blending magic, complexity, confusion, and everything in excess. The baroque style was popular in architecture, dance, painting and sculpture making. The art form eventually became popular in France, Germany and Russia. In fashion, the intricate prints depicted a vintage style luxe touch and was solely synonymous with Versace for a long period. Apart from the iconic prints of swirling black fauna, bold and flashy chain prints on leopard spots and intertwined ropes, the baroque prints were modernised without killing its essence of exuberance and grandeur. Here are 3 celebs who trusted on their baroque print outfit to look classy and expensive.

Deepika Padukone picked an expensive Alexander McQueen dress for the L’Oreal,Cannes 2017 event held in Mumbai. Her red and white tea length dress featured Rococo era mutton sleeves, deep square neckline and intricate baroque print details all over. The buttoned front and cut-out details on her waist gave her vintage dress a modern vibe. The Intern star accessorised her look with oversized hoop earrings from Tomford and rings from Chloe. She painted her nails red and matched it with her pink Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Anushka Sharma’s black one shoulder gown bore multi coloured shimmery baroque print details. The form fitted dress bore a plunging neckline and thigh high slit. If not for the whimsical baroque patterns in pink, blue and green shades, her black dress would have been just another boring red carpet number. The grandeur of the prints were responsible for giving her stunning look an edgy sophistication.

For Street Dancer 3D promotion, Shraddha Kapoor donned a velvet set that came with a strappy baroque print top and plain black wide legged pants both by Reem Acra. Her black sleeveless crop top stood out with its regal print in gold and she matched it with her strappy gold Jimmy Choo stilettos. A wash of pink eyeshadow, matching lip shade and messy bun sealed her look perfectly.

Which diva’s baroque print outfit is your vote for? Tell us in the comments below.

