Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: ALL the fashionable celeb looks form yesterday you shouldn't miss out on

Check out all the best and worst fashion looks from the day gone by and tell us your favourite.

From promotional events to running errands, celebrities are always doing their best to look fabulous in no matter what they wear. Whether overseas or even in the bay, they put their most fashionable foot forward and leave no stone unturned when it comes to decking up. From decked up in all black to picking out a sultry dress to promote her upcoming film, check out all the looks from yesterday.

Deepika Padukone

The actress donned a stunning black blazer jacket that bore padded shoulders and large lapels. She styled this with a pair of matching black pants that bore stitch details in white and cropped right below her ankles. She then styled it with a pair of black pointy pumps by Christian Louboutin to look fabulous as ever.



The Street Dancer 3D actress opted for a grey pantsuit with checkered prints all over. It bore a classic silhouette but with a bit of an oversized fit. For the look, Shraddha ditched her shirt and just wore the blazer jacket while buttoning it in the front. She styled it with straight-cut pants that hemmed right below her ankles. White strappy sandals completed her promotional look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Keeping it casual, the Begum of Bollywood picked out a white sweatshirt that read out her favourite food item - French Toast on it in red. She paired this with black pants and beige sneakers. Her hair was pulled back into a fuss-free look and she completed it with simple dark sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan

Spotted after her pilates session, Sara picked out a black jumpsuit with colourful chilli prints on it by Kate Spade. She kept her look simple as she opted for matching pink flip flops with a bow and a simple pink headband to keep her hair away.

Disha Patani

All decked up to promote her upcoming film Malang, Disha picked out a sultry black strapless dress. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit that came with lace applique on it. Simple strappy black stilettos completed the actress's elegant promotional look.



Kangana made for a colourful vision yesterday as she decked up in a gota suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula which featured a high multi-colour collar with Aztec gold print on the maroon material. The lower half of the outfit bore a colourful criss-cross pattern and multiple prints on it in bright colours. She paired this with loose pajama pants that bore a shell print at the ankles. To complete her look, she picked out a dupatta with a thick and colourful border. Simple gold embroidered juttis and jhumkis on her ears completed her look for the event.

Who according to you was the best dressed yesterday? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More