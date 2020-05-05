Deepika Padukone to Shraddha Kapoor: Celebrity inspired hairstyles and how to get them; Watch video

Always wanted to rock celeb-like hairstyles but have been wondering how to achieve it? We got you covered!

With the lockdown in place, everybody's hair seems to be getting the much-needed break and rest it deserves. Keeping styling and heat tools aside, has certainly done our locks some good! And with nothing better to do at home, we have been pampering our hair, giving ourselves head massages, putting on some much-needed hair masks and more!

At the same time, just because we can't head out anywhere, doesn't mean we can't style our hair! Staying at home, looking at the same old mess on our heads does tend to get a little mundane. So why not switch it up?

When it comes to inspiration, who better to look at than our favourite Bollywood celebrities! They seem to have figured out how to ensure their hair looks fabulous even on the second and third day of washing. And the best part - achieving these hairstyles is simple and doesn't even require heating tools!

The half-up bun -

- Divide your hair into two sections and tie up the top section.

- Finger comb through your hair for a messy look.

- Twist the top ponytail into a bun and secure with a scrunchie.

Fishtail braid -

- Divide your hair into two sections on one side. Make sure they are equal.

- Take the bottom section and include it in the bottom section. Roll it over the top.

- Continue this till you reach the end of your hair and secure with a scrunchie.

- Pull out a few strands to make it look messy.

The sleek bun - Deepika Padukone

- Wet your hair slightly.

- Part your hair in the centre and comb through your hair so it is sleek.

- Tie your hair into a low ponytail. Twist the hair around to create a bun.

- Pull it apart to make it slightly messy.

From aceing Deepika Padukone's sleek bun to Shraddha Kapoor's braided do, these hairstyles are extremely simple and hassle-free to achieve and require basic materials that are available just at home!

Let us know which you are most excited to try out!

