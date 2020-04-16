Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor: ALL the ways to wear the purple pantsuit and look stylish

A shade that is slowing starting to climb up the trending space is purple. Read on to know how to sport it and look like you mean business!

A colour that never seems to go out of style, is purple. With lilac becoming the latest summer hue to sport in the form of fun summer dresses, we couldn't help but look at the colour purple as a whole. And what better than purple on a patsuit - a formal outfit that never goes out of style?

Pantsuits have been in the running for a while now with them being not just work wear but paving their way into red carpets and even airport looks! They make for chic, comfortable outfits that look good no matter what the occasion is!



Always open to experimenting, Deepika sported a deep purple hued pantsuit at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018. Making for a risque look, she sported it sans a tee underneath and slicked back hair.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

An ardent follower of all the possible trends, Bebo sported a purple pantsuit by Atsu which featured cut outs at her waist to show off just enough skin and still look classy. She sported this with her hair pulled back into a messy bun.



Shraddha Kapoor's single-breasted pantsuit featured a sweet ruffle detail on the blazer collar, giving the basic pantsuit a twist! We love how she sported it with neon inside to make for a contrasting look.



For a hint of dazzle and shine, Malika Arora's sequin purple pantsuit is perfect and a recreation of the '80s disco theme!

Kriti Sanon

Giving her pantsuit a more feminine touch, Kriti Sanon's lilac outfit featured dainty floral work on it. Flower power rules it all!

Athiya Shetty

Keeping it classy, Athiya Shetty too opted for a sweet lilac shade pantsuit and paired it with chic white sneakers.

Alicia Keys

American singer Alicia Keys opted for an oversized purple pantsuit for an event. Additional ruffle sleeves and a bustier crop top made her look stylish.

Cara Delevingne

With her hair pulled up in a high ponytail and a sleek lilac suit, model Cara Delevingne looked like she meant business. We love how she stuck to two shades to make this look - purple and white.

What are your thoughts on the purple pantsuit? Who according to you wore it best? Let us know in the comment section below.

