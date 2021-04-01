Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Kiara Advani: Celeb approved ways to add a BOHO touch to your outfit

Come summer and we're all looking for new ways to improve our fashion and wardrobe choices. Here are some simple ways to give your outfits a boho touch.

Summer is here in full swing. While we're looking for ways to constantly upgrade our look, a simple way to do so is by adding some boho elements to it for a fun, flirty and edgy vibe. When it comes to turning an outfit around, all you need are the right elements. Be it the accessories or drapes. Since summer is all about keeping it fun and vibrant with colours, here are simple ways to add a boho touch to your look.



Making a strong case for the maxi white dress, DP picked out a sheer dress with fringe sleeves and a fringed hemline. Her outfit featured embroidered floral work all over the front and to give it an ethnic twist, she added heavy silver earrings and paired them with comfortable juttis.



A simple way to give your outfit a boho touch is to add oxidised jewellery to it. Shraddha Kapoor did just that with her look. She kept it simple in a floral lehenga set and paired heavy silver jhumkis and overloaded her look with chunky silver bangles. Kohl-lined eyes and her hair styled into waves completed the diva's look.

Kiara Advani

Not just silver jewellery, but intricate details to your outfit also switch things up. Kiara's blouse featured colourful motifs and a shell detailed hemline that gave it a festive vibe. She draped her polka-dotted saree over this and accessorised it with boho elements like a belt and heavy silver earrings.

Janhvi Kapoor

For a more grunge/boho look, Janhvi Kapoor picked out an Anamika Khanna number. Her blouse featured colourful tribal motifs and tassel details. She paired this with a pair of black pants with embroidered details. A high-waisted front open skirt oxidised silver choker and earrings were the boho elements she added to this sophisticated look.

Tara Sutaria

If you're into indo-western dressing, take inspiration from Tara Sutaria on how to ace the look. She paired her Aztec printed front-open kurta with a pair of denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers. Her hair styled in a half-up manner and silver hoops completed her boho look.

Kriti Sanon

If you're a basic girl and can't really do formal or over the top looks, Kriti Sanon's crochet blouse paired with a pair of distressed denims and white sneakers makes for the ultimate summer boho look. Throw on a colourful handbag and you're good to go!

