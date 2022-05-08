Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Nora Fatehi: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Sunday has returned! Time for a quick yet memorable recap, right? These looks are doing it all from putting us on a glam dose to making us swoon with snazzy ensembles, we're hungover here! Think colours and prints. A lot of it, indeed! It's only wise to elevate the craze we have for a summer style that is being ruled by crop tops, denim, shorts, and tropical prints because that's currently the happy fashion place. Here's how your favourite divas did it the chicest this week. Style tips are raining here!

Deepika Padukone

Travelling out? Do it better and spiffier with a jumpsuit. Deepika Padukone's latest look is the one that leads the way no doubt as she rocked a monochrome white number with a collar and sleeves. The Gehraiyaan actress styled it up with tinted sunnies, sneakers, and Louis Vuitton's multi-pochette crossbody bag.

The 36-year-old was also spotted in a desi getup powered by a Sabyasachi Mukherjee kaftan style black kurta set which she donned to a star-studded Eid party along with her husband dearest, Ranveer Singh who went all quirked up in causals.

Shraddha Kapoor

May we let you in on a secret? No red, no statement made. The Saaho actress showed up in a Zimmermann jumpsuit on her recent day out. It featured striped straps and floral print which looked like a team when put together with a desi play by heeled kolhapuris.

Janhvi Kapoor

Think pretty, think a green life! We spotted the Roohi actress in two green ensembles this week. First, tropical printed Anita Dongre saree as styled by Tanya Ghavri. It bore beaded tassels and colourful sequins that beautified it just as her chaandbali earrings succeeded it. Next up, was her midi floral printed strappy bodycon dress which she chose as her shopping outfit.

Malaika Arora

Received a party alert? Here's what's at the ready. When an outfit is Mala-approved, you're definitely going to be the ultimate head-turner. For Karisma Kapoor's dinner party, the pro dancer picked out a co-ordinated sleeveless crop top and joggers which she styled with a black handbag and pointed-toe pumps.

Shanaya Kapoor

Dreamy and so very fabulous! The Bedhadak star looked absolutely stunning in Manish Malhotra's three-piece ivory coordinated set that had a crop top, jacket, and flared pants. This Indo-western number featured floral chikankari work and was clubbed on-point with juttis and chaandbali earrings.

Anushka Sharma

A floral dress: forever pretty snatch. The mother-of-one picked out her birthday fit from mini Zimmerman printed white and pink dress that featured a close-neck and frilled hem. She kept it simple and a lot prettier with strappy sandals.

Karisma Kapoor

Desi queen, how are you always slaying it? The Raja Babu actress oozed royalty in Ekaya Banaras handwoven silk V-neck purple kurta, flared palazzo pants, and printed dupatta. Ami Patel added gold accessories to wrap up the starlet's look.

Kriti Sanon

Took a look? Added to heart, already? The Bachchhan Paandey actress chose cool as the code for her day's look as she sported a grey tee, a blue distressed denim jacket, and high-waisted denim shorts with frayed hem. She rounded her look with black sunnies, hoop earrings, Chanel's black quilted bag, and sneakers.

Kiara Advani

Currently in a heartbreak phase. Did you get the scoop we didn't want to hear? The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress has paused her promotions for the said movie. We're waiting for more edgy throws of looks already. Until next time, here's what we could feast on! We loved the mini colour coordinated streak she was on with Mishru and Cult Gaia's sets. To top it off like it's meant to be extra hot, she threw on a green blazer over a ribbed white crop and denim shorts. Her look was signed off with ankle-strap heels and jewellery.

Nora Fatehi

Look fly, they said, and did she do more than just deliver? She defined feather fever in a mini dress by Georges Hobeika. This plunging neckline number came with a broad studded belt which was glammed up majorly with feathered sleeves and hem. What a doll!

Whose look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

