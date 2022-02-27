Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor to Tara Sutaria: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Film releases, promotional events, weddings, parties and so much more was the talk of the town this week in Bollywood. While black seemed like the colour of the week, there were splashes of pink, blue, yellow and white that we are crushing on as well. Take a look at the most glamorous looks from the week gone by and let us know your favourites.

Deepika Padukone

For Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's party, Deepika was one of the stars in attendance. The Gehraiyaan actress struck a pose in a black ruched maxi bodycon number with tie-up details on either side from the international design house, Dolce and Gabbana. She styled this with matching black stiletto pumps and statement diamond dangling earrings.

Shraddha Kapoor

In attendance for a wedding this week, Shraddha put her desi foot forward and looked ethereal in a white lehenga from Anita Dongre's shelves. The Street Dancer 3D actress styled the elegant look with a pair of heavy statement earrings and her hair pulled up into a fuss-free ponytail.

Tara Sutaria

Also a guest at Shibani and Farhan's party, Tara kept it snazzy in a sequin co-ord set by Ridraksh Dwivedi. Her high-waist dress featured a thigh-high slit on one side and a pair of shimmery black pumps and her hair styled in a poker-straight manner completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor

Making a strong case for sarees, Janhvi Kapoor looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow Manish Malhotra chiffon saree with a white embroidered border. She wore this over a simple white embroidered blouse and accessorised her look with emerald earrings and a matching bracelet.

Alia Bhatt

The gorgeous actress' film Gangubai Kathiawadi finally released in theatres this week and to match her on-screen persona, Alia sported a customised white saree by Madhurya Creations for the last leg of her promotions. Her hair pulled back into a slick bun, heavy earrings and flowers in her hair completed this ethereal look.

Ananya Panday

For the success bash of Gehraiyaan, Ananya Panday painted a pretty picture in a pink co-ord set by Prabal Gurung. She styled the bustier-style crop top and wide-leg pants with a pair of matching pink heels and glossy pink lips to round up her outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo was also present with her girl gang at Farhan and Shibani's party this week. She sported a little black one-shoulder ruched dress with a high-low hemline. She styled this with animal printed pumps and her hair styled into effortless waves.

Kiara Advani

Bringing back the ombre trend, Kiara was all decked up in a lovely sunset-hued chiffon saree by Tarun Tahiliani for the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. With her hair pulled back into a sleek bun, flowers in her hair and statement gold jhumkas, Kiara was one of the best-dressed actors of the week.

Kriti Sanon

Making a strong case for tonal looks, Kriti Sanon struck a pose in a Ralph Lauren number which featured an embellished top paired with brown pinstripe trousers. Her hair styled into a messy bun and elegant hoop earrings rounded off the diva's look well.

Malaika Arora

Also in attendance for Farhan and Shibani's party, Malla looked sexy in a shimmery sheer outfit for the night. She raised the temperature in a black bodysuit that she wore beneath a sparkly sheer floor-length dress with a thigh-high slit and matching black pumps.

Sara Ali Khan

To celebrate Jeh Ali Khan's birthday, Sara kept her look simple in a lacy white mini dress. She styled this with a pair of quirky polka-dot heels and a striped clutch with minimal makeup and showed off her flawless skin.

Shanaya Kapoor

Breaking the black dress code for Shibani and Farhan's celebrations, Shanaya Kapoor stepped out in a satin slip backless dress with a high-low hem and wrap-style detail. Gold stilettos and her hair styled into tight curls and a dewy makeup look, all complemented the starkid's stylish look for the night.

