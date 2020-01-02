Deepika Padukone slays in head to toe leather for promoting her latest movie Chhapaak; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukones’s promotional looks for Chhapaak have been nothing short of resplendent. And she bowls us over yet again!

’s promotional wardrobe for her upcoming movie Chhapaak has been the talk of the town. From draping Sabyasachi sarees to emerging in a black dress by Emilia Wickstead, she has aced it all. For passionate fanatics, Deepika’s fashion evolution has been splendid and she has truly metamorphosed into the fashion icon that she is now. The Chhapaak star’s eccentric portrayal of her persona is awe worthy and she has undoubtedly earned her recognition as a global style icon. We are amazed by her!

Today, the actress stepped out again to promote her movie in head to toe leather. She opted for a rock chic black crew neck blouse with high waist leather pants and pulled it off like a pro. She tucked her blouse in her high waist pants and the belt at mid riff only elevated her outfit. For her glam, she opted for a low ponytail and neutral makeup. Did we fail to mention those dramatically big golden hoops? The hoops added the exact amount of zing to complete her look.

Even though we have loved Deepika’s previous looks, she never fails to leave us spellbound. And with this look she did it again! What do you think about her in head to toe leather? Comment below and let us know.

