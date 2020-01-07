Deepika Padukone slays in her monochromatic winter wardrobe by Emilia Wickstead; Yay or Nay?

Deepika Padukone makes a stunning statement as she keeps it monochromatic in an outfit by Emilia Wickstead. Check it out

Each season, we see a fleet of new trends and styles getting popular than ever. From floral dresses in summer to easy casuals during the monsoons, each celebrity makes sure to dress according to the weather outside. Well, this clearly makes us happy as we have a bunch of new trends to look out for in every few months.

This time around we have celebrities making their stunning contribution to winter fashion trends and ’s recent look is enough proof of it. The Chhapaak actress made sure all eyes were on her as she stepped out in a monochromatic ensemble by Emilia Wickstead. For the night out, Ms Padukone kept it simple and cosy in a knitted turtle-neck sweater. She tucked it in a matching pair of cigarette pants that cropped around her ankles. Adding to the whole monochromatic look, she styled the look with matching strappy heels that added height to her already tall frame.

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress styled the look with long dangler earrings that she ditched later. Adding to it all, the 34-year-old glammed up for the look with glittery eyeshadow, brushed in eyebrows, mascara, loads of blush and a baby pink lip.

We are absolute fans of the look and cannot wait to take style cues from her winter wardrobe this season. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

