From Deepika Padukone to Sonakshi Sinha, THESE buzz worthy looks from yesterday are worth checking out

From Deepika Padukone’s airport look to Sonakshi Sinha’s quirky ensemble for Dabangg 3 premiere, here are the noteworthy looks from the day gone by. Check it out

Bollywood celebrities are clearly creating a bang when it comes down to fashion and there’s absolutely no denying that! Whatever they wear, instantly becomes a trend, so, they make sure to put their best foot forward when they step out. Yesterday was no different as the B-Town divas made sure all eyes were on them and here are some of the most buzz-worthy looks. Check it out

at the airport

Deepika Padukone made sure all eyes were on her as she strutted at the airport in a bright pink oversized sweater by Off White. She styled it with a pair of baggy boyfriend denim jeans and chunky Balenciaga sneakers. We are absolute fans of her comfy airport look!

for Dabangg 3 premiere

made a quirky statement in an Anamika Khanna ensemble. She opted for a patch printed bralette and styled it up with a pair of pink cropped pants. A printed cape jacket, fanny pack and black heels completed her look. We thought the look was a solid one, but a lot of elements fought for attention.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in two casual looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan was clearly on a roll as she stepped out twice for Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday. Firstly, she opted for a gorgeous laser-cut number by H&M and styled it with a pair of crisp white sneakers. The dress then featured a ruffled edge with a scalloped hem that added more to the look.

Next, she stepped out in a polka-dot dress by Zimmerman. The sheer dress in deep blue hue featured polka dots in white and cropped right above her knees. Adding to it, she cinched her waist with a matching belt around her waist. We like!

Kiara Advani for Good Newwz promotions

Next up, we have Kiara Advani who made a powerful statement in a black tux by Massimo Dutti. She styled the classic pantsuit with a white shirt and black tie that added more to the classic vibe. While the look was a classic one, we wish Kiara would’ve added a trendy touch to it.

Kriti Sanon

Lastly, we have Kriti Sanon who looked effortlessly chic in a shirt-skirt combo by Zara. She opted for the classic denim shirt and switched things up by pairing it with a shimmery statement skirt by the same brand. Brushed in curls, neutral glam and strappy heels completed the look. We are absolute fans!

Whose look from yesterday was your favourite? Let us know in the comments section below.

