Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Celebs who gave a green signal to pantsuits

It's all green in here. Just the way our lives and the world around us should ideally be, isn't it? Hopefully, the future shall be greener. Pantsuits coloured in every possible shade of green are heating our screens and we are loving the cajoling spell these are oozing time and again. Ready to take this polished and cool ride is us and do you want to tag along as well? Don't worry we're here all set and prepped with celebrity-approved green pantsuits. All for the win, of course! Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Shraddha Kapoor, here are some chic ones from your Bollywood-style set. Good luck with picking just one, you have more to settle with, just saying.

Ananya Panday

It's literally the Ananya season. Meaning, that all we see is Liger and its promotions. If you haven't yet caught up with one of her bests in neon green, here you go. This Oh Polly co-ordinated pantsuit featured a cropped full-sleeved blazer jacket which was teamed with high-waisted trousers and further colour-blocked with pink lace-up stilettos.

Deepika Padukone

When people say hold something you love, close to your heart, please do. It's a piece of good advice indeed. Just like the Gehraiyaan actress rocked her pastel green Gauge 81 pantsuit twice. Once to the airport and second to the premiere screening of the Laal Singh Chaddha movie. Both times were styled with white sneakers, tops, and Louis Vuitton's Dauphine bag. This is a whole lotta classy!

Shraddha Kapoor

Green and white, all that slay stories were probably written keeping this colour combo in mind. The Saaho actress had her airport look featured a teal double-breasted blazer and straight-fit tapered trousers. Style yours with white shoes and a spaghetti top.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

The Neerja actress in a pantsuit? Yes, we're taking notes. Her 3.1 Phillip Lim green pantsuit featured a single-breasted blazer teamed with trousers that had side slits. All of the royalty followed her with a crossbody Louis Vuitton bag and blocked black heels.

Malaika Arora

Mala loves to glam up. What about you? Looks like we have an emerald green pantsuit which may get you to say a yes. Her Judy Zhang satin single-breasted blazer was clubbed with slightly flared trousers. A choker necklace and a yellow clutch from Ahikoza gave this look a party-ready touch.

